Glorious Bequest School Bids Outgoing Students, Pupils Farewell In Grand Style

It was time, penultimate week for the owners, management and staff of Glorious Bequest School, Lagos, set aside a day to bid the outgoing pupils and students farewell to the school. The event was the 2024/2025 Graduation/End of Session ceremony, an avenue for the school to say goodbye to the students and pupils after the completion of their primary and secondary school education.

But, beyond the festivities and conviviality, the Director of Studies of the school, Mr Wilson Akpughe, gave glory to God Almighty for given the management, staff, students and their parents the unique opportunity of yet another delightable event in the glory of the God-given school.

Welcoming the guests as well as the outgoing and other students to the ceremony, he said the school, as its mission, vision and philosophy, would continue to prioritise the well-being and academic development of the children. This, the Director of Studies stated, would be attained through the delivery of qualitative education in a more congenial teaching-learning environment equipped with modern and relevant facilities and instructional materials.

Akpughe, therefore, made a clarion call to the parents to key into the advantage of the success story of the school by encouraging and enrolling their children into this notable school. “We consider our position as a tool in the hand of God to accomplish His ordained work of teaching, directing, guiding and counselling our children on the choice to make and the path to follow as they struggle to cope and adapt to situations in their lives,” he said.

According to him, the onerous task of academic excellence and godliness of the youth for which this school, Glorious Bequest School, was established has remained challenging in reference to the unpredictable fashion sense, and moral decline of the 21th Century generation.

Thus, the Director of Studies thanked the parents, whom he described as “esteemed, lovely and understanding parents” for identifying with the school at all times, and especially for your conviction to buy into the vision of our unique school despite all the challenges of the academic and the economic challenges. While congratulating graduating the outgoing students and pupils, he noted that “today is your day,” saying: “As we look around and watch your faces beaming with smiles, satisfaction and enthusiasm, we are happy that you made it while it lasted here.”

Akpughe further added: “It was a mixed bag of feelings – feelings of inadequacies of not being sure of the right step to put forward, and even of being sure of the right step to put forward and even of being overwhelmed with the circumstances of your mission in this uncertain context.

“You persevered with all your faith in God, you renewed your strength, you obeyed the voice of God, listened to your teachers, attended to your lessons and assignments and at the end, you are proud to say to yourselves; you came, you saw and you conquered.” We say big congratulations to you because you have shown yourselves and approved yourselves by going through this Glorious Bequest School academic process and rigour.

On the quality of the school, the Director of Studies, explained that the content of their pedagogy of learning was quite integrated as it consists of active teaching and learning, active preparatory studies (Prep) and various academic clubs where students and pupils are groomed to spring out and harness their God-given talents and skills acquisition.

