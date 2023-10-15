Glorious 2023 Week for the LASU Communication Programme

Two decades into its existence, the entire resident staff of the LASU Communication programme opted to celebrate the evolution of a vision that has matured over time and radiating so much brightness to the delight of all stakeholders in and outside of LASU including the diverse recipient sectors. Call this a break to reflect, you won’t be wrong. Declare it a popular pause for some moments of rejoicing, you’re also right.

It was one whole week that united all the stakeholders in a cheerful mood Unprecedentedly all-encompassing. It tore through the severe tide of the nation’s harsh season with the so-called off and on days of fuel price hike induced palliative. The entire family congregated for the greatest celebrations ever in the arena of Communication programme in LASU.

Enough for everyone to eat, drink and even wear. Spontaneous dance steps of the joyous with flying hands hailing the accompanying music from the itinerant mega speakers therefore spread across the entire faculty spilling into the campus main road and the adjoining ones.

For a whole week beginning Sunday September 24, 2023 the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies flaunted conspicuous felicity all through till Saturday Sept 30, 2023 At the height of it all, joyfully led by the first Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS (until very recently, the faculty was called School of Communication) Prof Sunday Olayinka Alawode, both the teaching and non-teaching staff embarked on a delightful adventure to the historic Ikeja Airport Hotel.

This was where we all loosened up in free flowing, colourful apparels to do justice to tasteful meals, drinks and dance sessions with a live band on standby. Joy for all with assorted, exciting punctuations. Anike-Ade Funke Treasure, the near six- footer female compere for the luncheon clad up in a fashionably roomy boubou was the cynosure of all when she seized the centre- stage and requested resounding applause to herald the grand entry of the boss of the Faculty, Prof Alawode. Promptly, the multi-genre media expert announced that it was a day for multiple awards with plenty to celebrate with.

The high point of the presentations was that for our late leader, Prof Lai Oso, on whose behalf the daughter, a LASU based scientist, Dr. Simisola Oso-Asekun, had come. The daughter urged all to brighten up for the day’s celebration as she believed Daddy lived a fulfilled life despite the sudden demise. She recounted Prof Oso’s rare commitment to scholarship and relationship with everyone in both his official and domestic networks.

She then expressed her gratitude for the honour and prayed for an enduring relationship with the entire FCMS family. In addition to Prof Oso, all former deans beginning with the very first substantive, Prof Idowu Sobowale, were also specially recognized. The immediate past dean and the only honouree in that category, present at the occasion was hailed with thunderous claps when he was called out. LASU’S first professor of Public Relations and Advertising, Prof Rotimi Olatunji, as well remains the longest serving dean till date.

All pioneer staff including Professors Jimi Kayode, Jide Jimoh and Alawode and yours sincerely were equally later honoured with special plaques. It was Alawode’s third day of dancing within one week. The first dance session was right at the commencement of the week at the special church session held at the Chapel of Light, LASU, Sunday September 24, 2023. It was the faculty’s first formal interface with the Church.

After the sermon, Prof Alawode, led the rest Christian staff members of the Faculty in a rollicking dance coursing through the long stretch of the central church aisle. Decked in a neatly embroidered Agbada, Alawode was only as fittingly dressed as the rest staff who complemented him, all of them leaving no one in doubt that everyone in that Faculty was as happy as the leader. The church had prayed for a better future for the faculty, its leader and all, even as the journey so far had been impressive.

The following morning presented the Faculty the opportunity to showcase its commendable trajectory, long registered duly though. ( see: opinion.premiumtimesng. com/2020/09/05/how-lasusoc-cultivated-national-leadership-for-lasu-by-tunde- akanni/?tztc=1) It was also the auspicious time to restate its unmistakable readiness to keep contributing to new layers of knowledge just playing out in the realm of communication studies globally especially as being accelerated by digital technology.