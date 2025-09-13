Gloria Guevara Returns To WTTC As Interim CEO

Ahead of its annual Global Summit scheduled to hold in Rome between September 28 and 30, 2025, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has named Gloria Guevara as its interim Chief Executive Officer, reports Eturbonews.com.

Guevara, who was a former President and Chief Executive Officer of WTTC, is expected to lead the body on an interim basis through to the end of its global summit. This is coming on the heels of an extended sick leave by WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson.

The interim CEO left WTTC as CEO after a successful summit in Cancun, Mexico, in 2021, she accepted a position as a top advisor for the Minister of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. She left this post on June 30, 2024, and competed in this year’s bid for Secretary General in UN Tourism, but lost to UAE candidate Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais.

Greg O’Hara, Chairman of WTTC, said: “I’d like to send Julia my best wishes for her speedy recovery and would also like to thank Gloria for stepping in at such a crucial time. I am sure that Gloria will lead the Global Summit to great success.

Manfredi Lefebvre, WTTC Chair Elect, said: “WTTC and its Members wish Julia Simpson a swift recovery and thank Gloria Guevara for supporting the organisation in her absence. Gloria brings decades of experience as one of the most respected leaders in the sector.”

Guevara said: “I am honoured to support the organisation and its members during this time and lead the Global Summit in Rome. I send my best wishes to Julia.”