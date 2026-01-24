Gloria Guevara has been reappointed as President of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). She was confirmed as President and Chief Executive Officer by the global private sector industry body’s operating committee.

The renowned tourism technocrat, who vied for the post of Secretary General of UN Tourism last year and lost out to the incumbent President, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, was President/CEO of WTTC between 2017 and 2021.

She was recalled into the role on acting capacity last year following the absence of the former President/CEO, Julia Simpson.

With WTTC office moved from London to Madrid, Spain, the global headquarters of UN Tourism, Guevara is expected to lead the world body into a new era of growth and impact on global tourism development as it has always done over the years.

Guevara comes with a lot of experience on the job having served in different capacities over the years, including; Mexico Tourism Minister; Chief Special Adviser to the Saudi Arabia Tourism Minister; and board positions at American Express Global Business Travel, HSBC Mexico, Playa Hotels and Resorts and Palace Company.

A statement from WTTC said: “The organization is committed to building a high-performing, globally focused team capable of meeting the sector’s evolving needs and delivering value to members worldwide.”

Manfredi Lefebvre, who from June 2025 oversaw WTTC’s last Global Summit in Rome and was later appointed as WTTC Chairman in September, 2025, said; “Gloria’s leadership and experience are exactly what WTTC needs as we enter this next chapter.

“Her return enables us to strengthen our talented team, expand our member- ship, and drive global advocacy with renewed energy and focus.

“Over 15 new companies are currently in the membership pipeline, alongside organizations returning after previously stepping away.

“The strong demand from countries wanting to host our annual global summits demonstrates WTTC’s continued relevance and the value we provide to members across the travel and tourism sector.”

Guevara said she was honoured to be reappointed as WTTC: “I am honoured to return to WTTC after the most successful year in the sector’s history.

“My priority will be to help unlock potential, investment, growth and jobs in the sector; rebuild a stronger, globally representative WTTC; deepen engagement with members; and ensure that WTTC continues to deliver world-class research, advocacy and other services to the travel and tourism industry.

“Supported by our valued members, who are the most important asset of WTTC, my focus will be on delivering a dynamic new era for the organisation and fostering close collaboration between public and private sectors.” WTTC’s agenda for the year includes a Global Summit in Malta in October 2026, alongside other sector-specific events.