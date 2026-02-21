…pledges WTTC’s support in working with govt, others

The maiden edition of Africa Travel Commission Tourism Summit that was held in Lagos recently was a seminal event that brought together government officials, development partners like ECOWAS, private sector operators and organisations such as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and policy makers among others to brainstorm on African tourism. Africa Travel Commission (ATC), is headed by Nigerian Lucky Onoriode George (PhD), As Executive Secretary.

The regional body, which consist members of tourism boards and agencies, corporate bodies and others, is committed to the development and promotion of tourism in Africa, through regional integration.

The Tourism Summit, which was supported by ECOWAS, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), FTAN and other partners, was a major event by the body since its resuscitation by George some years ago.

With Africa as the focal point of discussion at the two-day summit, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Gloria Guevara, who was a former Minister of Tourism, Mexico, gave a stimulating address, exposing the potential of Africa’s tourism on the global level, charging Africans to confront the challenges hindering unlocking the huge potential of the tourism sector.

To unlock this potential, Guevara, who last year was a top contender for the position of UN Tourism Secretary General, a position now occupied by Shaikha Al Nowais of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), prescribed enduring partnerships among key players, including the government, investors and development partners, with support from WTTC, as one of the footpaths to pave a prosperous future for African tourism; noting; ‘‘Only working together with the governments, development partners, investors, private sector, with the support of WTTC can truly unlock that potential.’’

Excerpts of her address:

It is a true honour to join senior government leaders, the private sector, investors and development partners to discuss African tourism future.

WTTC is proud to join this journey and support the sector so that we can unlock the potential for travel and tourism. 2025 was a historic year for travel and tourism, we had 1. 5 billion international arrivals and that is the highest number ever.

Globally, we are forecasting that travel and tourism will contribute $11.7trn and 371 million jobs and you (Africa) were the country with the third largest country in the world. In Africa, the sector contributed $225bn to GDP and contributed almost 30 million jobs.

That is a clear signal of how tourism is growing and the importance of the role of our sector. International visitors spending also grew, reaching $77bn and that is very important.

Africa is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the growth of international travels but we face also some real challenges that could limit the potential; connectivity, for instance, we need to expand the routes into Africa and to Africa; infrastructure – investment in quality hotels and visitors’ services so that we can deliver a world class experiences everywhere.

Crisis of resilience; of course, we need to work on the preparedness of climate change health and geo-political shocks that can impact our sector. Country marketing; how can Africa continue to share beautiful stories so that we can attract more global travellers.

Sustainability is also very important; to protect Africa’s natural resources, skills and youths and empowerment. Africa has the world youngest population and it is critical that we equip the youths so that they can join our sector and work in tourism and hospitality by investing in human capital. And of course, working together to unlock this potential requires all of the actions.

The solutions are clear; no single actor can work alone. Public and private sectors collaboration is crucial to empower communities and to create these partnerships to work together.

Only working together with the governments, development partners, investors, private sector, with the support of WTTC can truly unlock that potential.

Africa has an incredible opportunity to lead the global tourism revamp, to have economic transformation and creating millions of jobs for the communities. This summit will create that collaboration innovation and investment and I invite all of you to participate and join us in this critical journey.