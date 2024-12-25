Gloomy Christmas As Federal Workers Face Delayed Salaries

Share

Following the delay in payment of their December 2024 salaries, Federal Government workers are facing a low-key Christmas as they join the rest of the world in celebrating the birth of Christ.

Findings revealed that most federal workers received their November 2024 salaries during the second week of December, while multiple sources within the civil service said the fault came from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation while other sources noted that the delay was as a result of migration to a new payment platform.

Speaking on the delayed salaries, our correspondent, who visited the Federal Secretariat on Tuesday morning, met with a few civil servants who expressed their grievances over the matter.

A civil servant, who spoke under the condition of anonymity out of regard for civil service rules with the Punch said, “To be very honest, I am not travelling for the holidays this year because I don’t have the money.

“Our November salaries came very late and by the time we were paid, a lot of us were already in debt. We felt things would be different this December but the reverse is the case.”

Another civil servant, who also spoke under the condition of anonymity, said, “There is nothing shocking about this new development because our November salaries came late. Some of us prepared ahead, even though it is not enough. The cost of food items has gone up, clothes for my children and all. Payment of the December salaries at the moment will really go a long way.”

An Assistant Director in one of the MDAs outside Abuja, said, “This delay in salary payment is getting too much. It is Christmas and yet some of us can’t even buy meat talk less getting chicken for our family members. The government needs to consider our welfare.”

However, the Federal Government has explained the reasons behind recent delays in salary payments to civil servants, attributing the issue to shortfalls in allocations to some ministries and agencies.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General, Mr Bawa Mokwa, confirmed that payments commenced on Monday and that measures had been taken to address the discrepancies.

“They have started paying since yesterday,” Mokwa stated.

He further acknowledged the delays experienced last month, saying, “Last month, you will observe that some people didn’t get their salaries on time. Some ministries were having a shortfall. Yesterday, they paid all, and even the ones that had a shortfall, they ensured that they were augmented and paid. So, it now depends on the banks.”

Explaining the root of the problem, Mokwa noted that the implementation of the new minimum wage had affected the salary allocations for some ministries.

“When they started paying the new minimum wage, the money assigned for salaries to these ministries was affected by the minimum wage. So, that led to a shortfall for the ministries. That is what the government has addressed and augmented for all ministries to ensure that the salary was paid yesterday,” he explained.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, also confirmed during an earlier event that the salaries had been paid.

However, Mokwa added that the timing of the funds reflected in employees’ accounts would depend on individual banks.

