Glocient Hospitality’s Ogosi Calls For Strategic Planning In Investment

Investors has been tasked to be inten- tional and strategic in investing in Nigeria hospitality market space. This charge was given by Francis Ogosi, Hospitality Manager Glocient Hospitality.

He stressed the imperative of comprehensive feasibility studies, preparation of accurate pre-opening budgets, and developing a clear understanding of the Nigerian model of doing business before embarking on new projects. Ogosi spoke at the recently held Hospitality Enterprise Network (HEN) 2025 Conference, which focused on the future of investment across Africa’s growing markets. .

Highlights of the event included product sales, experiential marketing, industry insights, business-to-business-customers (B2BC), collaborations, brand/ product exposure, networking, exhibitions, conferences, and panel sessions to discuss key issues affecting the industry.

At one of the panel sessions, titled; Risk, Reward and Reality: Is Hospitality Still a Smart Investment? Ogosi shared some of the most practical insights into the opportunities and challenges shaping the sector, especially in the remote parts of the country. Ogosi identified security challenges and the rising cost of operations as two of the biggest risks that investors must carefully evaluate when considering hospitality projects in Nigeria. He highlighted that while the market remains full of promise, success cannot be achieved without proper groundwork.

According to him, investors must conduct comprehensive feasibility studies, prepare accurate pre-opening budgets, and develop a clear understanding of the Nigerian model of doing business before embarking on new projects.

“Hospitality in Nigeria remains an attractive opportunity, but success depends on preparation and local awareness. In- vestors must do their studies, plan their budgets carefully, and acknowledge the operating realities on the ground. With the right approach, the rewards remain significant,” Ogosi stated.

He further emphasised that hospitality investment in Nigeria requires a balance of resilience, adaptability, and long-term strategy. Despite the evident risks, he noted that the sector continues to present strong growth potential, driven by business tourism, leisure travel, domes- tic tourism, and the increasing demand for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

The session offered valuable perspectives for investors, operators, and policy makers seeking to navigate Nigeria’s evolving tourism and hospitality market. It reinforced the importance of strategic planning, sustainability, and collabora- tion as the sector positions itself for longterm growth.

Glocient Hospitality is the hospitality management and development company of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, Ekiti State, which has been voted the best Holiday Resort in Nigeria for two years in a row.

The hospitality group is a leading hospitality management company shaping guest experiences and redefining standards in Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Through innovative solutions, operational excellence, and strategic part- nerships, Glocient Hospitality delivers value to investors and contributes to the sustainable growth of the sector.success cannot be achieved without proper groundwork.

According to him, investors must con- duct comprehensive feasibility studies, prepare accurate pre-opening budgets, and develop a clear understanding of the Nigerian model of doing business before embarking on new projects.

“Hospitality in Nigeria remains an attractive opportunity, but success depends on preparation and local awareness. In- vestors must do their studies, plan their budgets carefully, and acknowledge the operating realities on the ground. With the right approach, the rewards remain significant,” Ogosi stated. He further emphasised that hospitality investment in Nigeria requires a balance of resilience, adaptability, and long-term strategy.

Despite the evident risks, he noted that the sector continues to pres- ent strong growth potential, driven by business tourism, leisure travel, domestic tourism, and the increasing demand for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). The session offered valuable perspectives for investors, operators, and poli- cymakers seeking to navigate Nigeria’s evolving tourism and hospitality market.

It reinforced the importance of strategic planning, sustainability, and collaboration as the sector positions itself for longterm growth. Glocient Hospitality is the hospitality management and development company of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, Ekiti State, which has been voted the best Holiday Resort in Nigeria for two years in a row.

The hospitality group is a leading hos- pitality management company shaping guest experiences and redefining stan- dards in Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry. Through innovative solutions, operational excellence, and strategic part- nerships, Glocient Hospitality delivers value to investors and contributes to the sustainable growth of the sector.