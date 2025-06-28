Glocient Hospitality Unveils Bold Plan For Africa Tourism

Glocient Hospitality Limited unveiled a bold vision for Africa tourism anchored on empowerment, sustainability and innovation at the just concluded 68th United Nations Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) Conference held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a presentation by the hospitality outfit, which is a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings and managers of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, Ekiti State, titled; Hospitality with Heart: Creating Tourism Spaces that Empower Communities and Celebrate Nature through Innovation, Glocient’s General Manager, Mr Sharafa Lanre Balogun, called on African hospitality leaders to go beyond conventional tourism models and embrace a more intentional, and impact-driven approach.

“Tourism must do more than entertain, it must enrich,” said Balogun, adding, “At Glocient, we are committed to creating experiences that are not only memorable for guests, but meaningful for the communities and environments that host them.”

Drawing from the revitalisation of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Balogun highlighted how Glocient is integrating youth empowerment, gender inclusion, and ecological education into the guest experience. At Ikogosi, local youths are trained and employed in key hospitality roles, while women make up 60% of the workforce a testament to the company’s focus on inclusive growth.

The presentation also unveiled an ambitious four-phase innovation project at Ikogosi: the development of an AI-powered educational chatbot designed to offer real-time, culturally contextual information about the site’s botanical heritage. The project, currently in its second phase, aims to blend technology with tradition and turn the resort into an immersive learning environment where guests connect deeply with nature.