Globe, Coscharis, Toyota, Weststar, Others Shine At NAJA Auto Awards

Share

Globe Motors, Coscharis Motors, Toyota Nigeria, CFAO, Weststar Associates and Lanre Shittu (LSM) are among the big winners at the 2024 NAJA (Nigerian Automotive Journalists Association) Auto Awards.

The prestigious event, which was held on Wednesday, December 11 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos recognized various categories within the industry, ranging from vehicle innovation to service excellence.

As earlier announced Mikano Motors’ Changan CS55 beat Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio to win the coveted 2024 car-of-the-year prize.

Globe Motors emerged as the Most Resilient Company of the Year, while Coscharis Motors bagged the Multi-Luxury Brand of the Year along with the luxury SUV of the Year with Range Rover Autobiography.

Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) and MD/CEO of Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) were honoured as Auto Company of the Decade and Auto Personality of the Year respectively.

Also, CFAO won the Outstanding After-Sale Service, Product Launches of the Year with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Suzuki Vitara, and the Most Enterprising Auto Company, while Chief Chidi Anyaegbu MFR (Founder, Chisco Motors) was recognized as the Transport icon of the Year; Mrs. Karima Okunola of Mikano Motors bagged the Auto Marketing Manager of the Year.

The companies were lauded for their commitment to providing quality vehicles and top-notch aftersales services, which have contributed to their solid reputation in the Nigerian auto market over the years.

Other notable winners included Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, which was celebrated for its pioneering role in local vehicle production; Nord took home the CNG-powered mini bus brand and A9 launch recognition.

Weststar’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class won luxury car of the year. Carloha with its handling of Chery was adjudged the most innovative company of the year.

While Dangote Sinotruk won the heavy-duty truck manufacturer of the year, Lanre Shittu’s JAC was again awarded the heavy-duty truck of the year. Taiwo Shittu, MD of the LSM emerged as Auto Personality of the Year. His later father and founder of the company received a posthumous award.

RT Briscoe bagged the workshop of the year award; Dana Motors’ Kia Sonet won the best compact SUV prize, and the minibus assembler of the year went to Jet System.

In his speech, the Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said, “This year’s NAJA Auto Awards highlights not just the achievements of the big names in the industry, but also the rising stars who are shaping the future of Nigeria’s automotive landscape.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"