Global Wellness Economy Hits New Peak of $6.3 Trillion

Share

Heading to $9trn by 2028

The global wellness economy has reached new peak from the pandemic period as the latest release of the Global Wellness Institute’s (GWI) Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024, shows that the wellness market grew from $4.6 trillion in 2020 to $5.8 trillion in 2022, and reached a record $6.3 trillion by the end of 2023 (9% annual growth). Wellness continues to expand its share of the overall economy, now representing over 6% of global GDP, up from 5.75% in 2019.

Wellness markets across every global region have seen strong growth from 2019 to 2023, with North America, Europe, and Middle East-North Africa recording the biggest gains. Market sizes in nine of the 11 wellness sectors have well exceeded their 2019 levels (only thermal/mineral springs and workplace wellness have not yet fully recovered, but will in 2024).

The sectors with the most powerful annual growth rates from 2019 to 2023 are: Wellness real estate (18.1%); public health, prevention and personalised medicine (15.2%); and mental wellness (11.6%). To provide some context on the rising impact that wellness is having on the world economy, GWI researchers compared it to other vast global industries, finding it’s much larger than the pharmaceutical industry, sports, IT, tourism, and the green economy.

Because the trends fueling the wellness economy will only accelerate—an aging population, chronic disease, widespread mental unwellness—the GWI predicts that the industry will grow a rapid 7.3% annually from 2023 to 2028, when it will represent 6.8% of global Gross Domestic Market (GDP). The market will reach nearly $6.8 trillion in 2024 and nearly $9 trillion in 2028 (nearly double its 2019 size).

“The wellness economy continues to march forward at a brisk pace, despite a decline in global wellbeing on many fronts,” said Katherine Johnston and Ophelia Yeung, GWI senior researchers. “In a world full of uncertainty and divisiveness, wellness has become a universal value. No matter your politics or beliefs, who doesn’t desire the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to build a healthy life for yourself and your family?”

The 100-plus-page report is packed with data. It provides new market sizes, recent growth rates, and projections through 2028 for all 11 wellness sectors. It also contains regional data, the top 20 national markets for each wellness sector, and per-capita spending by sector, all while exploring major trends that will impact each segment in the future.

Wellness is now a larger market than many global mega-industries, including IT, sports, and pharmaceuticals. In spite of the rapid growth of green/sustainability businesses, the wellness market is more than 30% larger than the green economy ($4.8 billion). A striking stat: the wellness market is now roughly 60% the size of all global health expenditures ($10.6 trillion).

Regional leaders

Wellness markets in every region have grown since the pandemic, but North America (137% of its 2019 market), Middle East-North Africa (130% of 2019), and Europe (125% of 2019) are the three growth leaders through 2023.

The largest regional wellness markets are North America ($2.2 trillion), Asia-Pacific ($1.9 trillion), and Europe ($1.7 trillion), which together account for over 90% of the entire global wellness economy.

While Asia-Pacific has a far larger population, per capita wellness spending is much higher in North America ($5,768) and Europe ($1,794) than in Asia and other regions.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future.

GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: