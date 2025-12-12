Global Wellness Economy Hit Record $6.8trn In 2024

…$9.8trn projected by 2029

The newest report from Global Wellness Institute (Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025), reveals a well- ness market on fire: growing 35% since 2019 (6.2% annually) and forecast to expand even faster (7.6% yearly) through 2029.

The explosive growth leaders: wellness real estate and mental wellness. The spend on wellness is now 60% as much as all health/medical expenditures.

The wellness market has doubled since 2013, and grew 7.9% from 2023 to 2024, reaching a new peak of $6.8 trillion. The market is officially beyond “pandemic recovery mode”: all 11 wellness sectors now exceed their 2019 values, most by significant margins.

By far the fastest growing segments are wellness estate and mental wellness, expanding at 19.5% and 12.4% annually, respectively, from 2019 to 2024.

The only stagnant market: workplace wellness, with global spending shrinking by 1.5% from 2023 to 2024. Every regional wellness market has experienced major growth over the last five years, with North America (7.9%), Middle East-North Africa (7.2%) and Europe (6.3%) posting the biggest annual gains.

Wellness, a massive economic force Wellness ($6.8trn) now surpasses other global mega-industries, including sports ($2.7trn), tourism ($5trn), the green economy, ($5.1trn), and IT ($5.3trn).

It’s almost four times bigger than the pharmaceutical industry ($1.8trn) and is 60% as large as all global health expenditures (including consumer and government spending of $11.2trn). Wellness keeps growing its share of the overall world economy: if it represented 5.7% of global GDP in 2019, and 6.1% in 2024, GWI forecasts that it will comprise 7.1% by 2029.

Because the trends fueling the wellness industry will only accelerate—an aging population, rampant chronic disease and mental unwellness, and a market newly focused on prevention and longevity–– GWI predicts that the industry will grow at an even faster pace (7.6% annually) through 2029, when it will approach $10 trillion.

The predicted biggest gainers through 2029 by annual growth rate are wellness real estate (15.8%), traditional and complementary medicine (10.8%), mental wellness (10.1%) and thermal/ mineral springs (10%).

“Now that the wellness economy has fully recovered from the pandemic, we can see how unstoppable it is as a consumer trend, and also how much the future growth has been accelerated by our pandemic experiences,” said Katherine Johnston , GWI Senior Research Fellow.

“There’s been a sea change in consumer mindsets, with prevention, mental health, social connection, the impacts of our living environments, and nature be- coming dramatically more important all over the world.

These shifts are fueling growth across all wellness sectors––from wellness real estate and mental wellness to hot springs and social bathing to more sophisticated preventative medical-well- ness solutions.”

The 140-page report is filled with new market data, sub-sector breakdowns and future projections for all 11 wellness sectors, along with regional data and the top 20 national markets for each wellness sector.

The fastest-growing market over the last five years is wellness real estate (19.5% annually), as the pandemic ignited a new awareness about the extraordinary impact that external environments have on our physical and mental health.

The #2 growth star: mental wellness (12.4% annually), as people face increasingly immense stresses, and because for younger generations, mental wellbeing is non-negotiable.

The US mental wellness market ($125 billion) dwarfs all other countries, with China a distant second at $16 billion. Mental wellness segments with powerful annual growth these last five years were cannabis products (26%), meditation and mindful- ness (18.9%), and sleep (12.6%).

Which wellness markets will grow fastest?

Wellness real estate will remain the number one growth leader (15.2% annual growth), doubling in size in the next five years, just as it did in the last five.

Notable: traditional and complementary medicine is projected as the number two future gainer (10.8% annually), not only because Ayurveda, TCM and herbal medicines are getting infused in ever more supplements/products, but because the category includes the spawning longevity and biohacking approaches––from infrared light therapy to cryotherapy to IV drips––now ubiquitous in fitness/ wellness centres, spas and resorts.

Both mental wellness (10.1%) and wellness tourism (9.1%) will see powerful annual growth.

The thermal/mineral springs market will be a future stand- out (10% annual growth) as hundreds of springs-based destinations are in the global investment pipeline and social bathhouses and water-based destinations are a huge global trend.

Also to watch: within the “public health, prevention and personalised medicine” segment, the now $147 billion personalised medicine market is expected to see a rapid 9.3% yearly growth through 2029, as longevity-seeking consumers rush to diagnostic services and personalized health optimization.

By 2029, six wellness sectors—personal care and beauty; healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss; physical activity; wellness tourism; wellness real estate; and traditional and complementary medicine, will exceed $1 trillion in market size.