Global Wellness Economy: Country Rankings Data For 2019-2024

Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 Global Wellness Economy Monitor report is the only place to find detailed regional and country-level data on the size of the wellness industry.

It ranks 145 countries by the size of their wellness economies, compares wellness to the size of each country’s overall economy, examines per capita spending on wellness at the country level, and explores five-year growth trends for the wellness market across different countries.

The report also provides a summary analysis and data profile for the wellness economy across six global regions.

Selected Key Findings:

The five largest wellness markets in 2024 are: the United States ($2.1 trillion), China ($950 billion), Germany ($281 billion), Japan ($262 billion), and the United Kingdom ($261 billion).

The list of countries ranking in the top five has not changed since 2019. The global wellness economy is very concentrated in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The top five largest wellness markets represent nearly 58% of the global wellness economy, while the top 25 represent 86%. The United States alone accounted for nearly 32% of the entire global wellness economy in 2024.

The top 25 list has changed very little from 2019-2024, but a few countries have made notable increases in their rankings (Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Australia, Poland, and the Netherlands).

Among the top 25 markets, only three did not experience a pandemic-related decline in 2020 (Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and Taiwan). Since 2020, nearly all of the 25 largest wellness markets have resumed a robust growth trajectory.

When we compare the size of the national wellness economies in 2024 versus 2019, all but one of the top 25 markets (Japan) have surpassed their pre-pandemic size when their markets are measured in U.S. dollar terms, and all of the top 25 markets have fully recovered when measured in their local currencies.

Among the top 25 markets, nine stand out for their especially strong growth trends (exceeding the global average of 6.2% annual growth 2019-2024): Saudia Arabia and India (>11% annual growth); Mexico and Po- land (>9% annual growth); and the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, the United States, and Australia (7.5%-8.5% annual growth).

Among all countries, the 10 countries with the strongest five-year annual growth rates (2019-2024) are: the United Arab Emirates (14.3%); Saudi Arabia (12.2%); India, Croatia, and Cuba (10.5%- 11.5%); and Romania, Mexico, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, and Poland (9%-10%).

Currency depreciation has affected the measurements of several major wellness economies in Asia (Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines), as well as Brazil and many European countries. In these countries, the performance of the wellness economy is stronger when measured in their local currencies.

Four wellness sectors are responsible for much of the wellness economy growth in the largest and fastest-growing markets: wellness real estate; wellness tourism; personal care and beauty; and healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss.

Per capita spending on wellness is highest in wealthy countries (Iceland, Switzerland, the United States, Austria, and Australia) and in countries that are highly dependent on tourism (Aruba and the Seychelles, plus Iceland).

All of these countries had per capita wellness spending higher than $5,000 in 2024, as compared to $831 globally