The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has graduated about 300 briquettes Linemen and waste of refuse blenders across the region to curb global warming, and climate change and create job opportunities.

The event which was organized by the NEDC in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital lasted for a period of 3 months.

Speaking at the graduation and presentation of starter parks at the NEDC headquarters, Maiduguri on Monday, the Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the starter packs.

Alkali cautioned them not to sell the machines, stressing that the commission will continue to monitor and evaluate them to ensure effective and efficient utilization and maintenance.

The programme which is expected to take place across the six states of the North East region was targeted at reducing the effects of unemployment, creating wealth and curbing climate change among women and youths who were worst hit by the Boko Haram conflict.

Briquettes were introduced by the commission as an alternative means of fuel to curb deforestation and cushion the scarcity and hardship associated with petroleum products and automobiles among others.

He said that the commission engaged approved the local manufacturers or inventors of the machines to ensure proper and good maintenance of the machines to encourage local context and the training exercise is scheduled to extend to other states of the North East.

He further said the commission’ is committed to empowering the youths with practical skills and resources to enable them become self-reliant.

“The distribution of these machines marks a crucial milestone in the NEDC’s ongoing efforts to empower youth, and women and foster sustainable energy solutions in the North East investing in practical skills and green technology, the commission is not only addressing unemployment but also contributing to long-term energy security and environmental conservation,” Alkali said.

The beneficiaries of this initiative recently underwent comprehensive training in briquette production, courtesy of the NEDC. With the provision of these machines, they now have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, potentially turning their skills into sustainable livelihoods.

Earlier, the Consultant, of the programme, Dr Zauna Kellube explained the processes, criteria, modulations and procedures of engaging the youths through a span timetable and framework aimed at empowering the large size of unemployed youths.

She said that there are a total of about 300 beneficiaries drawn from Borno State so far at the initial stage benefiting while they hope to extend it to other states of Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa.

The Consultant said the Briquette Making Machines are designed to convert waste biomass into high-quality briquettes, providing a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

She emphasized that this will also promote the use of renewable energy sources, adding that the initiative aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat environmental degradation.

“Beyond environmental benefits, the project also holds significant economic potential. The availability of locally produced briquettes could create new markets, reduce reliance on expensive and polluting fuels, and encourage entrepreneurship among trainees,” Zaina added.

