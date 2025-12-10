Global WARIF Holds 7th ‘No Tolerance March’ In Lagos

The 7th Global WARIF “No Tolerance March” took place weekend in commemoration of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism. This was disclosed in a statement from the media office of the organisation yesterday.

This year’s theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” was reportedly brought to life through the collective action of more than 8,000 participants across three continents.

Their involvement, they stated underscored a strong, unified message of solidarity and a steadfast commitment to ending Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) globally.

It was revealed that this year marked a significant milestone for the WARIF “No Tolerance Global Awareness Campaign Against GenderBased Violence (GBV),” with marches held in 13 cities across Africa, in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan in Nigeria; Accra, Ghana and Nairobi, Kenya, London, Paris and Frankfurt.

“Marches were also across Europe and in North America; and participating cities included New York, Atlanta, Houston and Washington DC.

“Each city brought together communities with leaders, advocates, stakeholders, families and survivors all united in their mission to raise awareness and declare No Tolerance for genderbased violence.

“In Lagos, the “No Tolerance March” took place across the iconic Lekki -Ikoyi Link Bridge and was flagged off by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, who highlighted the “The power of us walking across that bridge, closing it down to traffic, really makes a difference.