Global Uncertainty: Nigeria Must Streamline Public Spending – IMF

…projects cut in Debt-to-GDP to 4.5%

To minimise the impact of increased global uncertainties on government borrowing and public debt, Nigeria must efficiently manage resources on spending, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised.

The Deputy Division Chief of the Development Macroeconomic Division at the IMF Research Department, Davide Furceri, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing on the April 2025 IMF Fiscal Monitor report released on the sidelines of the ongoing Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

Also, the IMF in its April 2025 Fiscal Monitor report has projected a steady decline in Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP to 45.4 per cent by 2030 from 52.9 per cent last year.

As of mid-2024, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio had risen to 55 per cent, a significant increase from 42.4 per cent at the end of 2023. This uptick is attributed to factors such as exchange rate depreciation and increased domestic borrowing at higher interest rates.

The series of recent tariff announcements by the United States (US) and countermeasures by other countries have increased financial market volatility, weakened growth prospects, and increased risks.

“They come in the context of rising debt levels in many countries and already strained public finances, which in many cases will also need to accommodate new and permanent increases in spending, such as defence.

Maintaining that Nigeria has to scale up resources on social spending, Furceri stressed the importance of building fiscal buffers to shield the country against future shocks, even as it projected a gradual decline in Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio over the next five years.

Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 51.28 per cent in 2024. This ratio is expected to decrease to 40 per cent in 2025 due to a re-base of the Nigerian economy. The debt-to-GDP ratio has been fluctuating, reaching an all-time high of 53.8 per cent in September 2024.

Also, according to the newly released Fiscal Monitor report, Nigeria’s public debt burden, while still elevate,d is projected to follow a downward trajectory.

After rising to 52.9 per cent of GDP in 2024, the IMF forecasts that it will fall slightly to 52.5 per cent in 2025, and then decline steadily to 45.4 per cent by 2030. The Fund attributes this improvement to anticipated stronger economic growth and enhanced revenue mobilisation efforts.

However, the fiscal deficit, which narrowed from -4.2 per cent in 2023 to -3.4 per cent in 2024, is projected to widen again to -4.5 per cent in both 2025 and 2026, -3.9 in 2027, -4.3 in 2028, before settling at -3.6 in 2029 and 2030.

Underscoring the need for better resource allocation, Furceri acknowledged the difficult steps Nigeria has taken in recent times, particularly the painful reforms designed to create fiscal space.

However, he insisted that future expenditures must be guided by stronger prioritisation and improved efficiency.

He said, “Nigeria managed to do a very difficult reform that was important in delivering fiscal savings. That said, we understand that many countries, including Nigeria, face pressing spending needs. But spending must be done wisely. This means stronger prioritisation and greater efficiency in how resources are allocated.”

Furceri pointed out that the quality of fiscal institutions would play a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s fiscal trajectory.

“One key messagenot just for Nigeria but for many countries, is the importance of strong fiscal institutions. Medium-term fiscal frameworks and solid public financial management systems are essential. They provide a fiscal anchor to guide necessary adjustments and help reduce uncertainty.

“We want fiscal policy to be a source of stability, not a source of volatility,” he explained.

He also reiterated the importance of boosting government revenues, especially through non-oil sectors.

“It’s important to create additional fiscal space. In Nigeria’s case, that means focusing on two things: first, boosting revenue through improved mobilisation efforts, and second, scaling up spending in key areas like social protection and investment,” Furceri added.

On his part, the Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, Vitor Gaspar, cautioned that while reforms are commendable, governments, including Nigeria, must now focus on putting their fiscal house in order.

He said: “In an uncertain and rapidly changing world, countries will need to first and foremost put their own fiscal house in order. This means implementing prudent policies within robust fiscal frameworks to build public confidence and help reduce uncertainty.

“Fiscal policy should prioritise reducing public debt and establishing and widening buffers to address spending pressures and economic shocks.

“This means finding the right balance between adjustment and supporting economic growth, tailored to each country’s unique situation, available resources, and overall economic conditions.

Gaspar emphasised that fiscal policy should aim to reduce public debt while expanding fiscal buffers, noting that these steps are critical to managing mounting spending pressures and future economic disruptions.

He said: “Countries with limited room in government budgets should implement gradual and credible consolidation plans and allow automatic stabilisers, like unemployment benefits, to work effectively. Any new spending needs should be offset by spending cuts elsewhere or new revenues.”

Meanwhile, the Fund projected global public debt to increase by 2.8 percentage points this year—more than twice the estimates for 2024—pushing debt levels above 95 per cent of gross domestic product.

This upward trend is likely to continue, with public debt nearing 100 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade, surpassing pandemic levels.

