Global Trade: Analysts Warn Of Risks From Us Port Fees

Share

Analysts have raised concerns over US President Donald Trump’s proposed $30 billion dollars shipbuilding policy, warning it could pose significant challenges to global trade.

The initiative, aimed at reviving America’s declining shipbuilding sector, includes a controversial plan to impose port fees on Chinese ships and non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built vessels.

Speaking during a global trade virtual session on Friday, shipbuilding experts said the policy, if implemented, could affect 98 per cent of ships calling at US ports.

According to the World Shipping Council (WSC), this could lead to container cost increases of 600 dollars to 800 dollars per unit, reducing U.S. competitiveness and transferring the burden of higher port taxes to energy-cargo shippers via charter-parties.

Sam Cho, Commissioner of the Port of Seattle and a managing member of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, noted that carriers might be forced to consolidate their shipping routes to major ports like Los Angeles and Long Beach.

He warned that the resulting congestion could cause truck driver shortages, overstocked warehouses, and supply chain paralysis. “For less-significant ports and smaller shipping companies, this could mean an existential threat.

“Of the 103 US ports, 95 are small- to medium-sized, handling fewer than one million twenty-foot equivalent units annually,” Cho said.

Bruce Burrows, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Marine Commerce, estimated that smaller vessels had already seen shipping costs increase by 100 to 500 per cent since March 2025.

He added that the Chamber projected the potential loss of 26,000 American jobs in industries dependent on affordable shipping, as well as 4 billion dollars in related economic activity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

