Global Tourism: UNWTO Rebrands, Becomes UN Tourism

A new era beckons for global tourism as the World Tourism Organisa- tion (UNWTO), the United Nations responsible for tourism development and promotion has rebranded and changes its name to UN Tourism. With this new brand, the Organisation reaffirms its status as the United Nations specialised agency for tourism and the global leader of tourism for development, driving social and economic change to ensure that “people and planet” are always centre stage.

To help achieve this goal, UN Tourism engaged the services of Interbrand, the leading global branding agency. Interbrand successfully translated the Organ- isation’s renewed vision for tourism into a new visual identity and brand narrative. This involved renaming the Organisation, transitioning from UNWTO to UN Tourism.

At the same time, a new brand narrative was meticulously crafted, one that seamlessly aligns with UN Tourism’s central mission and priorities. This narrative pivots around three main messages: the UN as a global altruistic organisation, the notion of connecting humans around the world, and the concept of proactivity and movement.