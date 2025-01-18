Global tourism heads for Madrid as FITUR 2025 set for January 22

Share

Following the Yuletide season break, global tourism is gearing for its first major international event of the year 2025 as FITUR International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2025 is set to open its doors for business on January 22 spanning January 26, 2025, in Madrid, the capital city of Spain and home of UN Tourism.

Organised annually by IFEMA Madrid, the five- day gathering, which will witness its 45th edition this year, will play host to major tourist destinations, countries, national tourism boards, suppliers in the travel and tourism trade as well as the travelling public and different groups in the thriving world of business travel.

With the first three days of the global expo and conference meetings opened to trade visitors exclusively to interact with the various exhibitors with the bid of closing deals and exposed to new and emerging trends in the business among others. The travelling public is allowed in the last two days to savour what are on offer and share in the immersive experience of FITUR. Over the years, FITUR, which is the first international platform for the tourism sector in the year, has become noted as the benchmark event in the tourism sector and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound international markets. The global hub for tourism industry professionals and the sector’s largest business platform.

IFEMA Madrid, which is organiser of the event has noted that the five days gathering among others offer opportunities for growing of network through meetings with new suppliers and customers and strengthen commercial relationships with existing ones, multiplying business opportunities; get the best personalised offers – be inspired by the best in the sector and get all the information on specialised offers;

Find out about new market trends – get an update on the entire tourism sector thanks to the programme of conferences and technical seminars; and enjoy the city of Madrid and its Region – with more than 69,000 square meters of exhibition space in the world capital of tourism and headquarters of UN Tourism.

Among others, the traditional specialised sections of FITUR will include; FITURTechy – a section organised in collaboration with the Instituto Tecnológico Hotelero (ITH); FITUR Know-How and Export – organised by SEGITTUR in collaboration with ICEX Spain Export and Investment; FITUR LGBT+ – will address different themes with the aim of revitalising tourism and enhancing the diversity of different destinations under the “Love to Travel” claim;

FITUR Lingua – a section organised in collaboration with the Spanish Federation of Associations of Spanish Schools for Foreigners (FEDELE); FITUR Talent – will highlight talent and training as drivers of tourism development; and FITUR Woman – will focus its debate on the role of women in the world of work in the tourism industry.

Others are; FITUR Screen – a section devoted to connecting the tourism and audiovisual industries, in collaboration with Spain Film Commission; FITUR Mice – holding in the days leading up to the opening of FITUR. FITUR Cruises – will focus on the cruise industry; FITUR Sports – focus is on the global sports tourism market; and FITUR Balance 2024.

The growing importance and influence of FITUR is obvious from the increasing outstanding records of the yearly event, as the 2024 meeting, which was the 44th edition of FITUR recorded 152 countries and 96 official representations (20 more than in 2023).

With a total attendance of 250,000 visitors; more than 153,000 professionals and 97,000 members of the general public (up 13.7% on 2023), with 806 lead exhibitors in nine halls.

Brazil as the Partner Country at FITUR 2025, the country is expected to use the platform to boost its global positioning.

FITUR is said to have emerged as the key strategic platform to enhance its global positioning and boost the potential of its diverse tourism offerings.

As FITUR’s Partner Country, Brazil will not only expand its presence in the global tourism market but also amplify the impact of its promotional strategy in key markets like Spain. The country will feature prominently in the fair’s visual communication and advertising campaigns across Madrid, with a focus on business generation and sustainability.

Brazil will highlight its tourism diversity, bringing together destinations from all regions, airlines, operators, and hotel chains committed to innovation and excellence.

UN Tourism is also expected to make a return to FITUR this year to advance its key objectives for the sector. Serving as the bridge between public and private leaders, UN Tourism will focus on innovation in tourism and accessible travel as it guides the global sector towards a more resilient and inclusive future.

This is as UN Tourism Member States, business leaders and other key players are expected to attend the fair and feature in the series of high-level meetings and events to be hosted by UN Tourism as means to advancing shared plans and strengthen partnerships.

