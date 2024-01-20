Global Tourism: 15 Stunning Nature Resorts

Here are 15 incredible nature retreats around the world for rest and rejuvenation Life can get hectic at times, and you might find yourself wanting to get away from it all. And nothing comes close to spending time in a lush rainforest or the mountains. Think fresh air, miles of stunning greenery, and a chance to slow down. If that sounds like your kind of escape, we’ve got 15 spots for your next big trip. From jungle lodges in Costa Rica to luxury glamping tents in Australia, these dreamy resorts around the world offer tranquility and total immersion in nature.

Indonesia

1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Ubud, the spiritual heart of Bali, is home to some of the most stunning nature retreats in the world, and Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan tops our list. The jungle resort is famous for its incred- ible architecture. Rooms are designed with traditional Balinese decor, and the hotel’s open-air reception area overlooks rice paddies and the Ayung River. For utmost privacy, book the villa. It comes with a plunge pool and a spacious terrace or balcony. You can also sign up for local experiences like cooking and batik painting.

2. COMO Uma Ubud, Bali

Surrounded by coconut palms and banyan trees, COMO Uma Ubud, Bali is great for travellers who are looking to pamper themselves. Expect all the good stuff: award-winning spa treatments, hearty dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, and airy rooms with lots of natural light. Join the hotel’s complimentary morn- ing walks and yoga classes. There’s also a free shuttle that brings you to Ubud’s town centre. Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

3. Nayara Gardens

You’ll find plenty of jungle resorts in Costa Rica, but travellers say the family-friendly Nayara Gardens is one of the Best of the Best hotels in Central America. Recharge in a bungalow with sweeping views of the Arenal Volcano, or a pool villa with a wraparound balcony. When you need some alone time, vis- it the hot springs or roam the forested grounds. You might be able to spot toucans and sloths. If that’s not your vibe, you can also go glamping at its sister hotel, Nayara Tented Camp, or enjoy a romantic retreat at Nayara Springs, an adults-only resort.

4. Tifakara Boutique Hotel and Birding Oasis

Tifakara means “waterfall” in the indigenous Maleku language. True to its name, this small jungle resort and bird-watching sanctuary is a short five-minute walk to the gorgeous La Fortuna Waterfall. Location aside, its rooms come with cozy beds, a small balcony, and a luxurious outdoor shower. If you’re an animal lover, the hotel also hosts free guided walks every night to spot frogs and other rainforest critters.

5. Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa at Jackson Hole

With 14 acres of fields and a suite of outdoor amenities, it’s easy to immerse yourself in nature at this Travellers’ Choice award-winning boutique hotel. Relax in a cozy hot tub, make smores at the fire pit, or soak up lovely mountain views from your cabin. You can even go fishing in the creek that runs through the resort. That’s not all-Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa- sits across the National Elk Refuge, where you can spot majestic elk and bighorn sheep. It also offers free shuttle services to downtown Jackson, and Teton Village in the winter months.

6. Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa

Whether you’re thinking of a ski trip or a summer vacay, Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa is a great stay for any season. All year round, guests can visit the nearby Grand Teton National Park to hike and explore, or hop on the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram and enjoy the spectacular views. The hotel also offers accessible and pet-friendly rooms. After a long day of adventuring, head to the rooftop and unwind in the hot tub with a drink.

7. Gaia Riverlodge Belize

Nestled in the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, this secluded jungle resort in Belize promises an unforgettable stay. For one, it overlooks the roaring Five Sisters Waterfall, and you can spend hours lazing on sun loungers by the water. Gaia River- lodge’s villas and bungalows also come with rustic thatched roofs and comfy beds. While it’s tempting to do absolutely nothing (which is fine!), the eco-lodge offers lots of things to do. Go on a free organic farm tour, or sign up for a day trip to the Maya Ruins of Caracol.

8. Copal Tree Lodge, A Muy’Ono Resort

Copal Tree Lodge is more than a luxe jungle resort in Punta Gorda. The sprawling grounds comprise a 3,000-acre organic farm and a rum distillery. The hotel also organises snorkeling trips, as well as chocolate-making classes that are perfect for the little ones. There are 16 suites and one family villa, but for a unique experience, book the Sig- nature Canopy Suite. You’ll get to ride a tram up to your room and access a private infinity pool atop a hill.

9. Hotel Certosa di Maggiano Tuscany, Italy

Step back into Italy’s past at the enchanting Hotel Certosa di Maggiano. Set in the Tuscan countryside, this former 14th-century monastery boasts 19 unique rooms and suites. Some have private balconies, while others are adorned with old-world antiques and tapestries. Wander around the beautiful courtyard, or head to the nearby town of Siena for some sightseeing and wine tasting.

10. KAN Tulum Tulum, Mexico

Live out your treehouse dreams at KAN Tulum, an eco-friendly jungle resort in Mexico that’s adults-only. Rooms are carefully designed to help you feel closer to nature. They feature warm colours, dangling macrame art, and an ornamental bamboo facade. Remember to pack your swimsuit. In the heart of the hotel, there’s a natural cenote with refreshing turquoise waters. Enjoy an impromptu massage under the small waterfall, then catch the sunset at one of KAN’s rooftop decks, or “nests”.

11. AZULIK Tulum Mexico

Staying at AZULIK Tulum is a magical experience. Like an intricate web, the ceilings and walls of its 48 villas are hand-built with bamboo and wooden fixtures. All of them also come with a private terrace with either jungle or ocean views. As part of their sustainability efforts, the eco-lodge doesn’t provide any electricity at night. Instead, the staff will light candles in your room, which bathes it in a soft, romantic glow.

12. Paperbark Camp Jervis Bay, Australia

If sleeping in the Australian bush under a billion stars is your thing, Paperbark Camp is the place to be. Kick back in one of 13 luxury tents, each furnished with king-sized beds and private, open-air bath- rooms. You might spot kangaroos or possums while you’re having a bubbly soak. Do come hungry too. Stays include breakfasts and dinners at The Gunyah, an onsite treetop restaurant. You can also rent canoes and bikes to explore the picturesque Jervis Bay.

13. Raya Heritage Chiang Mai, Thailand

20 minutes from Chiang Mai’s old town is Raya Heritage, a serene retreat on the banks of the Mae Ping River. All 38 rooms are decked out with handcrafted furnishings, and some even have a private pool. But here’s the best part: the dedicated butler service. Beyond the zen vibes, travellers rave about the hotel’s contemporary architecture, designed by Boonlert Hemvijitraphan, a renowned local architect.

14. Mae Nai Gardens

Don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re the only guest at Mae Nai Gardens. The secluded family-run resort only has four cozy villas, tucked away in Chiang Mai’s lush countryside. It offers wide open spaces and a large emerald-green pool. Plus, personalised service from the hosts. You can go cafe-hopping around the area or rent a bike to visit nearby waterfalls and hiking spots.

15. Elewana Elephant Pepper Camp Maasai Mara, Kenya

Situated in the Mara North Conservancy-a hotspot for year-round game drives-Elewana Elephant Pepper Camp is the definition of a private luxury retreat. Tents are kitted with all kinds of modern comforts: ensuite bathrooms, private verandahs, and elegant dark wood floors. Plus, amazing views of the African savannah. The camp is unfenced, so animals are free to wander through the compound. You might wake up to a lion’s roar or see a herd of elephants pass by while having breakfast. But don’t worry, you’ll be kept safe by Maasai guards who patrol the area and chaperone you after dark.

*Culled: Tripadvisor