Global Tech Giants, Investment Key To Nigeria’s AI Data Centre Space

Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading digital economy is being held back by a critical deficit in data centre infrastructure, with current capacity dwarfed by international benchmarks and a single facility in South Africa exceeding the total IT load of all Nigerian data centres combined.

This stark gap, however, is poised to be bridged by deeppocketed global players who possess the unique blend of advanced technology, substantial finance, and proven experience to construct the next-generation, AI-ready infrastructure essential for the future.

According to a key industry executive, Ikechukwu Nnamani, the move from basic cloud storage to sophisticated artificial intelligence necessitates a fundamental redesign of data centres.

In an interactive session with technology journalists in Lagos, Nnamani, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty Nigeria, said: “New data centres have to be built that are designed from day one to be able to take AI infrastructure and services.”

He predicted that Nigeria is likely “two to three years away from that,” noting the lengthy lead time for such large-scale projects. “Until then, AI applications in the region will continue to be supported from existing infrastructure abroad,” he stated.

The executive pointed to global operators such as Digital Realty and its African subsidiary, Teraco, as the standard Nigeria must aspire to, noting that Teraco just built a data centre that is ready for AI. “One of their data centres is bigger than all the data centers in Nigeria combined in terms of IT load,” he said.

He identified such multinationals as the key catalysts for change. “That is probably where global players come in, because these are the people that have the knowledge and then they also have the financial muscle to do it. We are not talking small money here.

“The financial scale is immense, with construction costs alone ranging from $10 million to $15 million per megawatt of capacity. An even more prohibitive challenge is Nigeria’s unreliable power grid, which forces developers to become independent power producers.

You just have to build a power plant. You can’t depend on the national grid for that; it’s a non-starter,” he explained, noting this necessity can add over $100 million to the cost of a major facility and ultimately increases service costs for end-users.

Detailing the monumental effort to establish Digital Realty’s Lagosbased facility, the Nnamani revealed that the company had to build its own dedicated roads and power infrastructure—a first in the global group’s history.

“We had no option, the 2Africa submarine cable would not have successfully come into Nigeria if we didn’t do what we needed to do.

This investment has yielded significant local benefits, including employment, community training, and spurred housing development, with the new coastal road now providing swift access to the site. “Beyond capital, these global partnerships import stringent corporate governance.

When you do a transaction with a publicly traded global company, you should expect a good standard compliance is extremely key,” he said. He emphasised that the “Nigerian factor” had no place, saying: “This culture, while demanding, builds international trust for further foreign direct investment.

It enhances the ability for them to invest more. “Currently, Nigeria suffers from a double deficit: a low quantity of data centres and an even more critical lack of high-capacity facilities.

Furthermore, the infrastructure is overwhelmingly concentrated in Lagos, which degrades national service quality and resilience. “If you have to run traffic that should be within Abuja, you have to bring it to Lagos.

If there’s a fibre cut, you lose that service,” he illustrated, advocating for a distributed network of at least two data centers in each state capital.

He added: “Despite the hurdles, the outlook is one of opportunity. We see all this as opportunity to grow. The market is not anywhere getting saturated.” He confirmed that larger hyperscale facilities designed for AI workloads were already on the horizon for Nigeria.

For the nation’s digital economy to truly thrive, he stressed that building advanced data centers must go hand-in-hand with widespread digitization of services to create the content that will fill them, and significant improvements in the national power and transmission networks to sustain them.