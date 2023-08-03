Global Tech Africa Summit To Showcase Innovation, Collaboration

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) Summit, a Future Map Foundation initiative, was successfully held at The Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos. The one-day event, which took place on July 25, 2023, brought together over 300 prominent figures and stakeholders from the African and international tech communities to discuss and unlock growth opportunities for the tech ecosystem in Africa.

GTA is designed and implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation, and in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Venture Garden Group, Business Sweden and RivExcel Health. This unique synergy is aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in the African Tech Industry.

Giving a welcome speech, Emmanuel Tarfa, the GTA Summit host said: “Africa’s human capital can become its greatest export and source of income. “Africa is Projected to constitute 42% of the global youth population in 2030 according to the World Economic Forum. Leveraging technology and build- ing its digital ecosystem will be pivotal to harnessing this human capital.”