Global Surveyors’ Day, reminiscent of Surveyors’ impacts in society –Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Surveyor Segun Osifeso, has applauded the annual Global Surveyors’ Day for rekindling the hope of the larger society in the Surveyors as the pioneers of discovery shaping the world to its current existence by exploring the unknown on earth and in space.

Aare Osifeso, in a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State, on Friday harped on the importance of the March 21 Global Surveyors’ Day, saying the day was specially proclaimed as a day to globally recognise the ground breakers, the pioneers, individuals and the industry that has shaped the world history and continue to be the foundation of the communities.

He, however, expressed delight that Ota, the commercial hub of Ogun State, is hosting this year’s edition in the state, assuring that the event will help emphasise the many contributions by Surveyors and the Surveying profession in all aspects of life.

The nation’s first Air Survey Navigator further explained that the day will provide an opportunity for Surveyors to come together, share knowledge and best practices and showcase their achievements and contributions to society.

Aare Osifeso stressed that the Day annually offers a forum where the importance of Surveyors, their jobs and the work field is highlighted and celebrated

” Across the world, March 21 is celebrated as Global Surveyors’ Day to recognise and appreciate the work of Surveyors who play a critical role in the construction industry, engineering, mining and infrastructural development”, said Aare Osifeso

Aare Osifeso, who trained in Western Germany (now Federal Republic of Germany) and Netherlands for his Survey Engineering programmes before proceeding to International Institute for Aerial Survey and Earth Sciences (ITC) for further Air Survey Navigation programmes, is reputed as the first Nigerian to qualify in this field.

