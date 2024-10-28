Global Stocks Up Amid Imminent Weekly Drop On Us Election Nerves

Share

Global stocks were trading higher on Friday, although they were set for a weekly loss amid U.S. election jitters, while oil prices rose due to concerns about fighting in the Middle East.

Republican former President, Donald Trump, and Democratic Vice President, Kamala Harris, are polling neck and neck in crucial swing states ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election, and investors are anxious about a contested result roiling world markets and unleashing fresh geopolitical uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P 500 was on track to finish the week slightly lower, although gains in technology and communication services stocks were pushing the index higher on the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab fell 0.16 per cent to 42,308.60, the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 0.49 per cent to 5,838.33 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 1.15 per cent to 18,627.44.

The European shares index (.STOXX) ended slightly lower 0.04 per cent after giving up gains in choppy trading and finished 1.2 per cent lower. Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed higher by 0.3 per cent but dropped nearly two per cent for the week.

“Over time, interest rates, inflation and the economy are the leading factors that affect the stock market,” said Tom Plumb, CEO and portfolio manager at Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin.

“But in the short run, there’s no question that this is a market being bounced around by politi – cal developments and expectations, and the general perception that Trump would be better for the markets than Harris,” he added.

Brent crude oil futures rose 2.15 per cent, to $75.98 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 2.27 per cent at $71.78.

