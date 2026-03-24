…Global Stock Markets Surge On Ceasefire

as Nigerian exchange defies threats, sustains weekly gains

The global stock market received a breather yesterday following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire on the United States and Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities.

Reports across major global markets indicated a sudden surge in stock values. This is coming just as the Nigerian Exchange has maintained marginal weekly gains as opposed to the threat of the market crashing further as experienced at the beginning of the war.

Despite intermittent daily losses, reports, however, revealed the market ending green especially in the last two weeks. Although the Nigerian equities market moved in the opposite direction yesterday, underscoring divergent investor sentiment across regions, global stocks largely rose with London’s FTSE 100 index ending the day flat after being down more than two per cent earlier on Monday.

According to the BBC, Germany’s Dax index also rebounded to close 1.2 per cent higher while France’s Cac ended up roughly 0.9 per cent. In the US, both the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones were up more than one per cent at mid-day.

However, stocks in Asia, which closed before Trump’s latest comments, had seen heavy falls with Japan’s Nikkei index dropping 3.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi down 6.5 per cent. Japan and South Korea have been particularly affected by the conflict, as they are heavily dependent on oil and gas that would normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping channels.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran has effectively blocked the waterway. About 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas usually passes through the strait – and the conflict has sent global fuel prices soaring. In the Monday morning post on Truth Social, written in all capital letters, Trump said the US and Iran had held talks over the weekend about “a complete and total resolution of our hostilities”.