Global Stock Markets Add $23trn As Capitalisation Hits $151.9trn

More than $23 trillion was added to global stock markets in 2025 as public equity markets staged a strong rebound despite persistent geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, according to new data released by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The WFE reported that global equity market capitalisation rose by 18.5 per cent year-on-year to reach $151.94 trillion by the end of 2025. Every region recorded double-digit growth, with market capitalisation levels hitting their highest point in the past five years.

Trading activity also strengthened markedly during the year. Total trading value climbed 36.8 per cent compared with 2024, with all regions posting doubledigit increases and achieving their highest annual trading values over the five-year period.

Initial public offering activity remained resilient, underscoring sustained demand for public listings. A total of 1,471 IPOs were recorded globally in 2025, representing an 8.7 per cent increase from the previous year. The Americas led the growth in new listings, with the number of IPOs rising by 20.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific followed with a 7.2 per cent increase, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa recorded a 4.4 per cent rise. Capital raised through IPOs jumped 42.7 per cent year-on-year. The Americas and Asia-Pacific regions posted strong gains of 50.3 per cent and 58.1 per cent respectively, while EMEA saw a 14.1 per cent decline in funds raised.

The average IPO size increased by 31.2 per cent to $129.5 million. Average deal sizes grew by 24.9 per cent in the Americas and 47.5 per cent in Asia-Pacific, whereas EMEA experienced a 17.7 per cent drop.

Notably, 21 IPOs raised more than $1 billion each during the year, compared with 11 such listings in the first half of 2025. In secondary markets, nonIPO listings in the Americas reached their highest level in five years.

However, capital raising by already listed companies in EMEA fell to its lowest level over the same period. Exchange-traded derivatives activity, however, declined sharply.

The number of contracts traded dropped 47.1 per cent compared with 2024, largely driven by a 57.1 per cent fall in options trading. Futures contracts recorded a modest 4 per cent increase.

Commenting on the figures, Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of the WFE, said exchanges continued to function as engines of investment and growth in 2025, providing liquidity, transparency and efficient price discovery even amid global turbulence.