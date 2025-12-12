Global Standards Becoming Gatekeepers Of Trade –World Bank

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria and other developing countries risk deeper marginalisation in global commerce as international standards increasingly determine who can trade and what products gain access to world markets.

In its World Development Report 2025: Standards for Development, the Bank reveals that standards, ranging from food safety requirements to digital infrastructure protocols, now shape around 90 per cent of global trade, up sharply from 15 per cent in the late 1990s.

For Nigeria, where exporters of products such as cocoa, sesame, cashew and manufactured goods frequently encounter technical barriers, the findings highlight a growing challenge.

“Standards are both central and unsung today,” said Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group. “When they’re set right, they go unnoticed…

The standardized shipping container might well have catalyzed more trade in manufactured goods than all the trade deals put together”, he added. The report notes that most developing countries, including Nigeria, have limited representation in the international committees that write global standards. With less than one-third participation on key ISO committees, many rules affecting