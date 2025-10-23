‘Global Shift To Sustainable Finance Redefining Nigeria’s Capital Market’

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, has emphasised that the global shift toward sustainable finance is transforming investment decisions, corporate governance, and risk management, underscoring the need for Nigeria’s capital market to adapt in order to remain competitive and relevant.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Abuja, Dr. Agama described sustainability as a “global imperative” that transcends technology and ethics. He noted that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors now play a central role in shaping responsible investment and capital allocation across the world.

He said: “In line with this, the Commission has taken bold steps to align our market with global sustainability standards. “Through initiatives such as the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework, the Green Bond Programme, and our collaboration with development partners, we are laying the foundation for a financial system that supports Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon and inclusive economy.”

Agama called on stockbrokers and other market operators to champion sustainable investment by promoting ESG-compliant products, advising issuers on sustainability disclosures, and guiding investors toward responsible assets.

According to him, the SEC and the CIS share a common vision of building a vibrant capital market that mobilizes savings for productive investments, creates jobs, and drives economic diversification.

He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between both institutions in areas such as professional certification, investor education, financial literacy, and policy advocacy, describing the outcomes as positive and impactful.