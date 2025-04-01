Global Shares Slide As Trump Tariffs Loom

Share

Stock markets have fallen in Asia and Europe after President Donald Trump suggested that new tariffs he is set to announce this week will hit all countries, not just those that have the biggest trade imbalances with the US.

Trump made the comments as he prepares to unveil a massive slate of import taxes on Wednesday, in what he has called America’s “Liberation Day”.

The measures will come on top of tariffs already imposed by Washington on aluminium, steel and vehicles, along with increased levies on all goods from China, reports the BBC.

“You’d start with all countries,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “Essentially all of the countries that we’re talking about.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

