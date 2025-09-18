Global Rights, NPF Collaborate To Provide Legal Aid To Suspects In Sokoto

Global Rights, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has launched an initiative to strengthen the implementation of the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) in police stations across Sokoto State.

The scheme, under the new arrangements, is designed to provide free legal services to suspects in detention.

It is being piloted in six divisional police areas across the three senatorial districts of Sokoto State.

According to Edosa Oviawe, Programme Manager at Global Rights, the organization conducted a study that revealed gaps in the implementation of the PDSS, noting that the presence of lawyers at police stations is critical to its success. He emphasized that the scheme would enhance access to justice and promote accountability within the criminal justice system.

“We are partnering with the Nigeria Police Force in Sokoto to deploy lawyers to police stations, effectively implementing the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme,” Oviawe said. “We will review the scheme’s progress next year and draw lessons to inform its expansion and improvement.”

Barrister Aliyu Muhd Ajiya, State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council in Sokoto, explained that the scheme entails deploying lawyers to police stations to ensure suspects have access to legal representation. In his presentation titled “Understanding the PDSS Scheme: Pretrial Detention and the Role of Police Officers in Implementing PDSS”, he stressed that the goal is to station lawyers in every police station nationwide, thereby reducing pretrial detention and safeguarding constitutional rights.

Ajiya highlighted that lawyers deployed under the scheme will advise suspects on their rights, prevent intimidation or torture, and ensure suspects are treated fairly before making statements. He expressed confidence that full implementation of the scheme would create a more peaceful society where interactions with the police are based on trust rather than fear.

Also speaking, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, Police Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Command, delivered a presentation on “Understanding the Structure of the Sokoto Police Force: Overview of Police Act and Human Rights Protection.” He underscored the importance of training officers on the amended 2020 Police Act to ensure suspects and victims are handled without rights violations.

Rufa’i reaffirmed that the PDSS aligns with the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to accountability and access to justice, adding: “We will continue to have a working synergy for the smooth dispensation of justice and quick resolution of cases.”

Other speakers included Nasiru Lawal, Officer in Charge of Legal at the Sokoto Police Command, and Barrister Habiba Ahmad Usman, Acting Director/NGO and Child Focal Person at the Sokoto State Ministry of Justice, who also emphasized the importance of the scheme in protecting rights and promoting justice.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce pretrial detention and ensure that all suspects, regardless of the allegations against them, have access to free legal representation.