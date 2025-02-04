Global Recognition Of Ojude Oba Festival Long Overdue – Oladipupo

Share

One person who is enjoying all the global attention the Ojude Oba Festival is finally getting is Nollywood Actress, Adebukola Oladipupo.

Oladipupo in a recent interview said the global recognition the festival is getting is long overdue.

According to her the festival not only displays the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people and the Yoruba tribe at large, but it has also been a major source of tourism to the country and the nation at large.

Last year the internet went agog with pictures and videos of the 2024 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival lighting up the social media space.

Scrolling through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram during that time you will likely see pictures or videos from the festival, depicting the rich cultural background of the Ijebus.

Is it from the expensive traditional attires adorned by various groups called Reg be Regbes, to the well-adorned horses, to the expensive goggles, to the rich cultural performances, the festival that started in the 19th century finally caught the eye of many ( both young and old)?

One person who was a winner of this festival was Mr Farooq Oreagba, a cancer survivor and now brand influencer for one of the telecommunications companies whose pictures serenaded the social media space.

The Ogun-born actress while sharing her childhood experience of the festival said that when growing up she remembers always dressing up, playing the rich aunty with different expensive attires.

The Nollywood actress, while speaking on her childhood, said: “I come from a lively family of five, with three siblings—so trust me, growing up was never boring. If I wasn’t fighting for the TV remote, I was perfecting my ‘I’m sleeping’ face to escape errands.

“But through all the chaos, my childhood was filled with love, laughter, and just the right amount of wahala to keep things interesting”.

While speaking on the projects she has worked on she said: “Speaking of storytelling, I’ve had the privilege of being part of some amazing projects over the years.

My very first was MTV Shuga Naija (streaming on Netflix), where I played Fabulous Faa—an experience that holds a special place in my heart because it was my introduction to the screen.

“Since then, I’ve featured in The Men’s Club (Prime), Mom’s at War (Netflix), Oloture (a Netflix original), Forbidden and Hustle (both Africa Magic Originals), and Juju Stories (Prime). I’ve also worked on Ndani TV Originals like Lagos Big Boys and Phases—and the list goes on”.

Share

Please follow and like us: