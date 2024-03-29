Global Peace: Deputy Speaker Seeks IPU Rules’ Amendment To Allow Emergency Items From Africa

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has requested an amendment to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly rules to accommodate more emergency items. Incidentally, the proposal has been accepted for consideration alongside others such as raising awareness of the International Court of Justice provisional measures for Israel in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.

Others include the need for urgent action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza; the immediate release of the hostages in Gaza and the parliamentary diplomacy for peace in Palestine moved by some countries as the authors. Speaking at the justconcluded 148th meeting of the Union in Geneva, Switzerland, Kalu said