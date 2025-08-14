Global Peace And Conflict Management Institute Honours ATCIS National President, Others

The National President of the Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Amb Prince ‘Sina Bilesanmi has been inducted as an Ambassador of the Institute of Global Peace and Conflict Management (IGPCM), Lagos State chapter with two years professional licence in Global Peace.

The honour is in recognition of his leadership role in peace building in the telecoms sector. The Lagos State Chairman of the Institute, Dr Kenneth Rafua, also inducted 37 other new members. The induction ceremony, saw the chairman inducting nine doctoral fellows, six distinguished fellows, and two research fellows.

Others are 13 fellow members, one senior member, three full members, three associate members, and one affiliate member. Rafua, who represented the National President of the institute, charged the newly inducted members to follow what the institute requires of them such as patience, and tolerance, saying that they must also preach peace everywhere they go.

According to him, these three characters must begin from their communities, streets, where they live, or from their homes. He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the institute and urged them to attend more than 60 per cent meetings of the institute, which he said their readmission to other levels will be subjected to.

Talking about how the institute responds to conflicts, he said that conflicts are not only about fighting others, but that they encompass everything, even in homes. The conflict scholar emphasised the need for members to always preach peace from their homes, adding that if they have peace in their homes, they would be able to exhibit peace anywhere they go.