Global Order Is ‘Breaking Down’, Carney Tells Australian Parliament

With the post-war “global architecture breaking down from consecutive crises” Australia and Canada should work together as “strategic cousins”, Mark Carney has told the Australian parliament.

The question for middle powers was whether they would write the new rules that determine security and prosperity or “let the hegemons dictate outcomes”, the Canadian prime minister said. Carney said the two countries should cooperate further to boost sovereign capabilities including in the areas of critical minerals, defence and AI.

The speech echoed previous statements, including a speech in Davos in January in which he said the “old order is not coming back” and urged middle powers to band together, reports the BBC.

Many countries were deciding to increase their sovereign autonomy, Carney said yesterday, the first time a Canadian Prime Minister has addressed parliament in Canberra in almost 20 years. “This impulse is understandable when the rules no longer protect you.”