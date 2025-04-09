Global Oil Prices Crash Below 6% Amid US-China Tariff War

Share

Amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and China over a fresh wave of trade tariffs, the prices of global crude oil fell by as much as 6 per cent on Wednesday, April 9.

According to data from OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped sharply by $4.01, or 6.7 per cent, to $56.06 per barrel.

Brent crude also slipped to $59.33 per barrel, marking the steepest daily drop in crude prices since February 2021.

The decline follows an official announcement by United States President Donald Trump confirming a 104 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

In a retaliatory move, China imposed an 84 percent tariff on American goods, with Beijing stating that the new levies would come into effect on April 10.

The tariff exchange between the world’s two largest economies has heightened fears of a full-scale trade war, with traders and analysts expressing concern that the situation could lead to a global recession and a consequent drop in oil demand.

Industry watchers say the tension is coming at a time when the global oil market is already battling with oversupply concerns.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) had earlier announced plans to ramp up oil production beginning in May, which would add more barrels to a market already grappling with weak demand signals.

Energy analysts warn that if the trade standoff continues, it could exert further downward pressure on oil prices, posing potential risks for oil-dependent economies like Nigeria.

