Global Money Week: SEC Champions Financial Literacy For Youths

In a bold move to deepen financial literacy and inclusion among Nigeria’s youth, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge necessary for sound financial decision-making.

Marking the 13th edition of Global Money Week (GMW)—a worldwide initiative dedicated to fostering financial awareness—the SEC launched an array of educational activities under the theme “Think Before You Follow: Wise Money Tomorrow.”

Held from March 17 to 23, 2025, the campaign aimed to instill prudent money habits in children and young adults. As part of its extensive engagement, the SEC introduced the #CatchThemY – oung: Invest in Their Future campaign, designed to drive early investment awareness and financial education.

The initiative saw the Commission spearheading school visits, social media campaigns, and insightful podcasts featuring educators and students discussing the significance of financial responsibility.

In Abuja, SEC officials visited leading schools—in – cluding Bellanadia School, Oaks and Acorn Montessori, Twinsquare Academy, iScholars International Academy, and Esteem Boys College—to deliver hands-on financial literacy sessions.

These sessions emphasized money management, investment strategies, and long-term financial security, aligning with the broader GMW objective of preparing young minds for a financially stable future.

Beyond the classroom, the Commission amplified its outreach with an extensive digital campaign, engaging young Nigerians across various platforms.

It also donated specialized educational materials on investments, Ponzi schemes, mutual funds, and capital markets to participating schools, ensuring sustained learning beyond the event.

Speaking on the initiative, the SEC stressed that early exposure to financial education is a critical pillar in fostering a generation of financially responsible and resilient individuals.

The Commission pledged to sustain its efforts in nurturing financial awareness, ensuring young Nigerians are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape with.

