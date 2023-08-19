Global Links Travels To Tour Namibia September 3

Global Links and Services Limited, a Nigerian company, its Namibian partners, with the endorsement of the Namibian embassy in Nigeria, is to explore Namibia’s tourism offerings with a tour package that begins on September 3 spanning September 9. The tour is expected to give Nigerians the best and memorable experience of the Southern Africa country known for its unique offerings.

According to Global Links Travels, the tour is aimed at selling Namibia as a tourist destination to Nigerians while also encouraging Namibians to visit Nigeria as part of the Nam-Naija Project. The Managing Director of Global Links and Services Limited, Pastor Chinyere Umeasiegbu, explained that, ”Namibia is an exciting place to visit and it is a destination that we are proud of.

It is a country that is like no other and full of wonders. It is a country that is huge with so much topography. ‘‘The essence of this particular trip is to open up Namibia, and there will be other exploratory trips thereafter.

The first places are touchdown places as soon as you arrive Namibia, and that is the capital Windhoek which is a stunning capital. Infact Namibia is so designed and the way it is, you will think you are in one part of Germany. It has its German look and flavour.

“We will be going through the city of Windhoek; we will then do a road trip to the coastal area, which is Swakupmond. On the road you will discover the roads are something else, they’re clear, they are smooth and very enjoyable.

We will be making some stops as we go along to some of the Himba villages for photo opportunities, up until Swakupmond, the coastal heart of Namibia, a miniature German town, beautiful scenery, and a lot of things to do.

And then we throw in Walvis Bay coast and do some exciting tours.” Umeasiegbu further said the tour would include a boat cruise to explore Atlantic Ocean coast area of Swakupmond.

‘‘Have you ever been on a boat cruise and seen seagulls and seals come right to you? Those are the kind of amazing things that happens when you visit Namibia, and with all the other wonderful places, where you see the ocean meeting almost the desert.

‘‘Namibia is a breathtaking country and the trip is quite affordable. This is going to be one of the many other trips to Namibia, because Namibia is a huge country. It has the Etosha National Park, which is not part of the itinerary for this trip, but we will visit in subsequent trips. There is so much to do in Namibia.”