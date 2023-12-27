‘Global investors stake $1.3trn in cash investments in 2023’

Fitch Solutions has said that it expects Nigerian banks to continue to perform well in 2024 despite challenges such as foreign exchange scarcity, deteriorating capital and worsening loan quality. In new a report, which focused on likely developments in the largest banking sectors in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2024, the company said that high net interest margins and strong revenues from high yields on government bonds will ensure that Nigerian lenders will continue to post strong profits next year. The company said: “In contrast to South Africa’s high liquidity risk, Nigerian banks are more risk averse, prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enforce the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) requirement. In July 2023, the CBN announced that it will more strictly enforce the minimum LDR of 65.0 per cent, as many banks are failing to utilise their funds, which should provide a tailwind to lending and stimulate economic activity.

“However, we are unlikely to see banks go above the 65.0 per cent threshold too aggressively, for fear of loan delinquencies and as banks continue to favour investing in high-yield government bonds, as opposed to riskier lending.” It further stated: “We also think that Nigeria’s reform drive is unlikely to regain momentum in 2024, weighing on banking sector activity. The devaluation of the currency in June 2023 failed to address imbalances in the currency market which exacerbated dollar shortages and significantly weighed on capital ratios by inflating banks’ risk weights. “As we do not expect the official exchange rate to converge towards the parallel market rate anytime soon, dollar shortages will continue to affect banks in 2024. On top of this, we note a number of other challenges facing the banking sector, including deteriorating capital, worsening loan quality, a struggle to attract cash to the official banking sector with the majority of money being outside the banking sector (85.1% as of June 2023) and a highoperating-cost environment. “That being said, Nigeria’s banks continue to perform well despite these challenges, posting strong profits in recent years. We expect that this trend will continue in 2024 due to high net interest margins and strong revenues from high yields on government bonds.” On South Africa, Fitch Solutions said: “We think that South African banks will face a number of challenges in 2024. Granted, we think that some headwinds will fade in 2024, which will reduce the pressure on the banking sector and lead to an acceleration in client loan growth from 3.5 per cent y-o-y at end-2023 to 4.5 per cent at end-2024. However, the economy will continue to suffer from load shedding, high borrowing costs and elevated unemployment, which will weigh on the banking sector.

Even though this will erode banks’ capital, their capital adequacy ratio of 17.4 per cent allows them to absorb the expected worsening of loan quality, and the resulting higher provisioning that will compress profitability. “On top of this, we originally thought that South Africa would be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list by January 31 2025 (FATF grey listed South Africa in February 2023). However, we are now less confident that the country will abide by the FATF’s action plan on time, and therefore we think it is less likely that they will be unable to meet this deadline. This will weaken investor confidence further, as well as increase liquidity risks, transactional costs and funding costs for banks. Liquidity risks are already high, with a loan to deposit ratio (LDR) of 91.0 per cent in June 2023, suggesting that banks are lending out nearly all of their deposits, although the ratio has fallen in recent years. However, this is still considerably above the SSA average LDR of 71.2 per cent that we forecast for 2023.” Commenting on the likely impact of currency depreciation on banks’ balance sheet next year, the company said: “Many markets across SSA will see the foreign currency components of their balance sheets inflated owing to depreciations in 2024, although this effect will be less pronounced than in 2023.”