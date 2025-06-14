Global Investors Eye Nigeria’s Potential At Food & Beverage W’Africa

Share

The just-concluded Food and Beverage West Africa 2025 Conference in Lagos has emerged as a premier platform for global and local businesses to explore investment and partnership opportunities in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding food and beverage sector.

Held at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, the exhibition attracted over 350 international companies from more than 50 countries, who showcased cutting-edge products and innovations to over 6,000 industry stakeholders from across West Africa.

Brad Smith, the Exhibition Manager, said the event aims to strengthen global economic ties and catalyze local production by connecting manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and investors.

“We’re here to bring the world of food and beverage to Nigeria,” said Smith. “Each year, we introduce new products, technologies, and ideas. This is a space for businesses to collaborate and grow.”

Smith also urged the Federal Government to scale up support for indigenous manufacturers, stressing that improved policy frameworks and financing could significantly boost local output and reduce dependence on imports.

“Nigeria is a frontier market with huge potential,” he added. “Supporting local businesses not only strengthens the economy but also positions Nigeria as a key export hub for Africa.”

International exhibitors praised Nigeria’s strategic location and economic potential. Indonesian investor Immanuel Linggal described Nigeria as a priority destination for Asian businesses seeking joint ventures.

“We see Nigeria as a growing economy with immense market access,” he said. “We are actively looking to partner with Nigerian firms.”

Chirajit Pakrasi of Venus Processing and Packaging expressed his company’s commitment to the local agricultural value chain, revealing that they process and export Nigerian-grown yam, plantain, and sweet potato to markets in the UK and Canada.

“Our goal is farm-to-plate. We’re investing in Nigerian farming and logistics to serve both local and international demand,” Pakrasi said.

On the tech front, Seun Ayegbusi, CEO of fintech firm Klak, emphasized the need for efficient digital payment solutions to facilitate high-volume transactions during international trade exhibitions. His company is developing fintech tools to support cross-border commerce.

Representatives from the United States and United Kingdom also reaffirmed their long-term engagement with Nigeria. Betsy Riggs of Imex Management USA expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm from Nigerian buyers and noted that several US trade associations were backing American exhibitors.

George Phillips of Tropical Sun Foods (UK), a veteran participant, remarked:

“We’ve been part of this show for seven years. It’s a vital opportunity to connect with customers and distributors—not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa.”

According to Statista, the West African food and beverage market is currently valued at $325.84 billion and is projected to grow by nearly 10% annually through 2030. With its population of over 230 million and a rising middle class, Nigeria is expected to drive the majority of this growth.

Despite federal efforts to boost local manufacturing, Nigeria still relies heavily on imports. However, stakeholders at the event believe that platforms like the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition could help shift the tide.

“Nigeria is no longer just a consumer market,” said Smith. “With the right support, it can become a global manufacturing powerhouse.”

Share