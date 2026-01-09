Global Infant Formula Recall Excludes Those Produced In Nigeria – Nestlé

Nestlé Nigeria has moved to calm public concerns following a voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of Nestlé infant formula in some countries, stressing that all infant formula products sold in Nigeria are safe and not affected by the global action.

In a statement issued by the company, Nestlé Nigeria clarified that the recall, which has generated widespread attention internationally, does not in any way involve products manufactured for or distributed within the Nigerian market.

The reassurance comes amid heightened sensitivity around infant nutrition, where product safety is critical and public anxiety can spread quickly once recalls are announced globally.

According to Nestlé Nigeria, the recall applies only to “specific batches” of infant formula sold in selected countries and was undertaken as a precautionary measure.

Products sold in Nigeria, the company emphasised, are produced under strict quality control systems and are fully compliant with national regulatory requirements.

“We would like to clarify that Infant Formula sold by Nestlé Nigeria is not part of the voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of Infant Formula announced in some countries,” the company stated.

It further stressed that all Nestlé infant formula products officially registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) remain unaffected.

Nestlé Nigeria explained that the exclusion of Nigerian products from the recall is due to differences in production batches, supply chains and regulatory oversight.

All infant formula sold locally undergoes routine safety and quality checks and meets NAFDAC’s approval standards before reaching consumers.

Specifically, the company reassured parents and caregivers that its popular SMA and NAN product lines remain safe. These include SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2 and SMA Gold 3, as well as NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2 and NAN Optipro 3, which are widely used across the country.

“The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, are our top priorities,” Nestlé Nigeria said, urging consumers to rely on official information and avoid speculation or misinformation circulating online.

The statement also reflects a broader effort by Nestlé Nigeria to maintain public trust and transparency, particularly at a time when global food recalls can easily trigger panic in local markets.

By clarifying the scope of the recall and Nigeria’s exemption, the company aims to put the minds of parents and healthcare professionals at rest.

The statement was signed by Toju Egbebi, Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, reaffirming the company’s commitment to product safety and regulatory compliance.

For Nigerian consumers, the message is clear: despite a global recall elsewhere, Nestlé infant formula products sold in Nigeria remain safe for consumption.——