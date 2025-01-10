Global Indexes Mixed As US Stock Market Remains Closed

Share

World shares were mixed on Thursday as the U.S. stock market remained closed to observe a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

European stocks were modestly higher, with Germany’s DAX inching up 0.1 per cent to 20,342.60 and France’s CAC 40 adding 0.6 per cent to 7,500.22. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.8 per cent to 8,319.89.

Asian markets mostly declined as caution revived over a likely deepening of trade friction once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Shares fell in Tokyo after Japan reported strong wage growth for November, data that might help persuade its central bank to raise interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.9 per cent to 39,605.09, while the dollar slipped against the Japanese yen. A dollar bought 158.08 yen, down from 158.36 late Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.2% lower, to 19,240.89, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6 per cent to 3,211.39.

The government reported that the consumer price index rose 0.1 per cent in December from a year earlier, while wholesale or producer prices dropped 2.3 per cent, signaling that demand remains slack in the world’s second-largest economy

