Global Growth Slows As Nigeria Eyes 4.5% Expansion Amid Trade Tensions

The global economy is expected to record modest growth in the coming year, but analysts say the expansion will remain below prepandemic levels, with trade tensions and uneven regional performance shaping the outlook.

In an interactive session tagged; Economic Outlook 2026, held in Lagos, an economic analyst, Tunde Adebayo, said for Nigeria projections suggest stronger growth than the global average. He also warned that structural weaknesses and high inflation could limit the impact on ordinary citizens.

According to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2016–2020 report, global output is forecast to grow by 2.7 per cent. “There will be growth, but the growth will not be as it used to be. The global economic output will grow by 2.7 per cent, and that is below even 2025 which was 2.8 per cent,” Adebayo said.

The projected 2.7 per cent growth represents a continued slowdown compared to the pre-COVID era, when global expansion averaged between 3.2 and 3.3 per cent. Although last year’s figure stood at 2.8 per cent, he noted that “the 2.8 of last year was even not as good as it was before the COVID era.”

The trend, he explained, reflects a steady decline that appears to be stabilizing. “It’s a steady decline, but it’s stabilizing at between 2.8, 2.7,” he said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, offers a slightly more optimistic forecast, projecting global growth at 3.1 percent.

Still, even that figure falls short of pre-pandemic performance. “The 3.1 is also… still below the 3.2 pandemic,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that “globally, the growth is not anything fantastic.” While global output may expand moderately, growth will not be evenly distributed.

Developed economies are expected to lag behind emerging markets. “The developed economies generally are very slow. The U.S. is… about 1.4, between 1.4 and 1.5,” the analyst said.

In contrast, much of the projected global growth is expected to come from Asia, particularly Southeast Asia and India. “The majority of the expected growth in the economy will be found in Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian area,” he noted.

This uneven pattern is already influencing global trade relationships. Countries are reassessing partnerships, especially in light of rising trade tensions involving the United States. “We cannot continue to stay with someone who is going to run his own economy to protect himself and his own economy alone,” said Adebayo, referring to U.S. tariff policies. “It’s just about America for America.”

He warned that higher tariffs and protectionist policies could disrupt global trade flows and force countries to seek alternative partners. “Every country who trades in the U.S. and is subjected to this trade will now need to start to go on. Find a new place, find a new partner.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations has also cautioned that continued geopolitical and economic tensions are restricting the global landscape, contributing to new uncertainty. “Nobody is sure of anything. Even though there are predictions, there are guides, but nobody is sure of what will happen.

Which makes every country in the globe to be very vulnerable.” Against this uncertain global backdrop, Nigeria is projected to grow by 4.5 per cent this year, up from about 3.9 per cent currently. “The projection for our economy this year is 4.5, we will grow 4.5 from what today is about 3.9.”

However, he stressed that 4.5 per cent growth may not be sufficient for long-term stability. “Economists have shown us that for the economy of Nigeria, to stabilize, consolidate and accelerate would need a minimum of 5% growth year on year,” he said. “We are still below where we should be.”

Nigeria is considered one of Africa’s largest economies, alongside South Africa and Egypt. With global investors reconsidering their options amid trade shifts, Africa-and Nigeria in particular- may attract increased attention.

“In Africa, Nigeria is perhaps the third biggest economy after South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria,” he said, underscoring the country’s strategic importance. “So in terms of opportunity, there are huge opportunities.” Still, Adebayo cautioned that domestic participation is crucial.

“The owners of the country will still see the opportunities rather than allowing foreign investors to come and take money and take away resources.” Despite Nigeria’s oil wealth, the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) remains relatively small.

“Oil does not generate so much GDP. Its contribution in terms of GDP is actually less than 4%,” he explained. Yet oil remains the main source of foreign exchange earnings, creating what he described as a contradiction. “What brings in the most is small. And what takes the most of our energy and resources, what it brings in is so small.”

Current oil production is estimated at between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day, reflecting improved stability in producing regions. “There is also stability in oil production,” he noted, referencing disruptions between 2020 and 2023.

“Today we perhaps are producing between 1.4 and 1.6.” Non-oil sectors, however, account for over 80 percent of GDP and are seen as critical to sustaining growth. Agriculture, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, and trade are among the leading contributors.

“Non-oil and gas is contributing so much,” he said, pointing to data showing that oil and gas account for about 3.4 percent of GDP, while other sectors drive broader economic activity. Agriculture presents both challenges and opportunities.

Insecurity and limited financing have constrained productivity, but reforms and targeted support could unlock growth. “There are opportunities there if the government can address those areas and support them with concessionary financing,” he suggested.

Manufacturing, once considered a backbone of industrialization, remains under pressure due to high operating costs, particularly energy. “Manufacturing unfortunately should have been the mainstay,” the analyst said. “Energy cost, for instance, we were never on the grid. We were always running on generators.

” He stressed that without improved infrastructure and financial support, the sector may struggle to drive the economy toward the 5 percent growth threshold.

“If we don’t believe and support the manufacturing sector, we will not develop.” Energy and logistics improvements are also needed to strengthen domestic trade. Lower transport and energy costs would enhance competitiveness and expand market access for businesses.