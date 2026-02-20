‘Global Financial Straits May Undermine Capital Inflows To Nigeria’

As reactions continue to trail the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that Nigeria’s total capital importation rose by 17.46 per cent to $6.01 billion in Q3’25, compared with $5.12 billion recorded in the preceding quarter, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have warned that foreign capital flows to the country “remain sensitive to global financial conditions.”

The analysts, who noted that the sharp rise in foreign capital flows to the country in the third quarter of last year, “was primarily driven by heightened activity in the fixed income market,” attributed the surge in Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) inflows to “sustained attractiveness of Nigerian financial assets,” which according to them, “was underpinned by positive real yields, moderating inflation expectations, and relative currency stability.”

Specifically, they stated: “Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained the dominant component of capital inflows, accounting for 80.70 per cent of total importation during the review period.

Portfolio inflows surged 439.74 per cent y/y to $4.85 billion, a 15.57 per cent q/q increase, supported by broad-based gains across both equity and bond markets. The sustained attractiveness of Nigerian financial assets was underpinned by positive real yields, moderating inflation expectations, and relative currency stability.”

The analysts further said: “Within the portfolio segment, money market instruments continued to account for the largest share (60.78%), although inflows declined 17.71 per cent q/q as investors rebalanced toward longer-duration instruments.

This shift reflects expectations of an eventual monetary policy easing cycle, prompting investors to lock in elevated yields in FGN bonds and selectively position in equities.

“Consequently, bond inflows rose significantly, with their contribution to total portfolio investments increasing to 32.46 per cent (from 11.18 per cent in Q2 2025), reaching approximately $1.58 billion, compared to just $69.87 million in the corresponding period of 2024.”

They pointed out that: “Nigeria’s yield environment remains compelling, with the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.00 per cent significantly above policy rates in advanced economies US (3.50% – 3.75%), Euro Area (2.15%), and UK (3.75%) and key African countries such as South Africa (6.75%), Kenya (8.75%) and Ghana (15.5%).”

According to the analysts, “overall, capital importation inflow is expected to remain supported by strong portfolio inflows, underpinned by Nigeria’s elevated yields and wide interest rate differentials.

However, flows remain sensitive to global financial conditions, with potential reversal risks in the event of heightened external uncertainty or currency volatility.”

New Telegraph reports that while also commenting on the Capital Importation Report for Q3’25, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd also warned that global financial conditions may pose a threat to FPI inflows to Nigeria.

They stated: “Cowry Research interprets the rebound in capital importation as evidence of improved macroeconomic sentiment. The convergence of stabilising FX rates, moderating inflation since January 2025, and policy reforms aimed at strengthening investor confidence have repositioned Nigeria as a viable destination for portfolio inflows.”