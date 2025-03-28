Global Financial Experts Urge Action To Enhance Smallholder Farmer Financing

Share

Leading global and African financial experts have issued a call to align financial structures with the needs of small – holder farmers.

Speaking at a two-day conference on financing Africa’s smallholder farmers in Nairobi, Kenya, recently, the experts underscored the crucial role of government intervention in creating an enabling environment for financial institutions to expand agricultural lending.

The conference represents a pivotal step in mobilising the billions needed annually to support Africa’s smallholder farmers, who make up some 80 per cent of the continent’s farming population but control less than 5% of agricultural land.

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina delivered the keynote address, highlighting a glaring disconnect: while agriculture contributes 30 per cent to Africa’s GDP, it accounts for only six per cent of commercial bank lending.

“Smallholder farmers around the world are the same, except those from Africa face difficult odds — poor access to markets, finance, information, infrastructure, and inputs—none of which we can’t address collectively,” Adesina said.

A key highlight of one of the sessions was a panel discussion featuring Alice Albright, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC); Brian Milder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO( of Aceli Africa; and Jules Ngankam, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Guarantee Fund.

Moderated by former international broadcaster Yvonne Ndege, the panel explored practical designs for sustainable financing mechanisms to bridge the financing gap in agriculture.

Panelists identified several critical barriers to adequate financing. These include risk misperceptions in agricultural lending, high transaction costs for rural financial services, mismatches between standard loan products and agricultural business cycles, lack of formal financial records and collateral, and inequitable value chain structures that limit farmer profitability.

Milder shared a success story from Tanzania, where targeted interventions enabled Tanzania Commercial Bank to increase its agricultural lending share from two per cent to much higher levels while simultaneously quadrupling rural bank deposits.

Highlighted the stark contrast between the 14 per cent yield on Kenyan government bonds and the mere 3 per cent average return on agricultural SME lending, illustrating the urgent need for solutions that make agricultural finance more attractive to investors.

Milder said: “Capital is like water—it runs downhill. We need solutions that consider the full profitability equation, including transaction costs, risk, and capital costs for financial intermediaries.”

