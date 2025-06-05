Global Finance Awards: Zenith Bank Named Nigeria’s Best Bank

Share

Zenith Bank Plc has been named “Best Bank in Nigeria” in the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2025, winning the award for the fifth time in six years. The Bank was among winners from 36 countries in Africa recognised by the prestigious Global Finance in its 32nd Annual Best Bank Awards.

The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success. Winning organizations managed their assets and liabilities in a savvy way despite the fast-changing interest rate scenarios.

The editors of Global Finance made the selections after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, as well as analysts worldwide. Factors considered in selecting the top banks ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said: “We are thrilled to retain our position as the Best Bank in Nigeria for the fifth year since 2020.

“This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative financial solutions and dedication to serving our customers with efficiency and a strong focus on corporate governance. “We will continue to invest in our people, technology and processes to ensure that we consistently maintain the highest level of service delivery”.

She lauded the contributions and efforts of the bank’s key stakeholders – the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary leadership and role in laying the foundation for an enduring and successful institution, the Board for the consistent guidance they provide, the staff for their commitment and dedication, and the bank’s customers for their unwavering loyalty and support to the Zenith brand.

