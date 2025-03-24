Share

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has raised alarm over the devastating impact of the sudden halt in U.S. foreign aid funding, warning that without urgent intervention, the global AIDS pandemic could resurge.

Speaking on Monday, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, cautioned that millions of more lives could be lost if funding is not restored.

New Telegraph recalls that the United States has been the world’s largest donor of humanitarian assistance. However, President Donald Trump, since his return to the White House on January 20, signed an executive order affecting critical health programs worldwide.

“It is reasonable for the United States to want to reduce its funding over time, but the sudden withdrawal of life-saving support is having a devastating impact.

“We urge for a reconsideration and an urgent restoration of services, life-saving services,” Byanyima said in Geneva, Switzerland.

She warned that if additional funding is not secured, an estimated 6.3 million more people could die from AIDS-related complications within the next four years.

Byanyima noted that in 2023 alone, around 600,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded worldwide, with projections indicating an additional 8.7 million new infections in the coming years.

“So you’re talking of a 10-fold increase. You’re talking about losing the gains that we have made over the last 25 years. It is very serious,” she added.

The UNAIDS chief called for urgent international action to prevent a major setback in the fight against HIV/AIDS, urging Washington to reconsider its funding policies to protect millions of vulnerable people.

