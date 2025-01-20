Global Energy Leaders Converge In Lagos To Chart West Africa’s Clean Energy Future

Share

Global and regional energy leaders and stakeholders are set to converge on Lagos to forge a path towards West Africa’s clean energy transition at the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025.

Billed to hold between March 3–4, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island Lagos, the flagship event is to solidify its reputation as the foremost platform for advancing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a transformative energy solution for the region.

Building on the success of the past two editions of the events, which attracted over 3,000 industry professionals and more than 80 top speakers, the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 is said to be the largest.

According to the organisers, it will feature the region’s largest international LPG exhibition, comprising innovations from over 100 local and international exhibitors.

The event is also scheduled to comprise influential industry conference sessions, featuring over 50 expert speakers from the government, global investors, consultants and key LPG players in the region – while offering industrial networking opportunities.

Supported by the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gas Association (NLCGA), Nigerian Gas Associations and World Liquid Gas Association based in Paris, the exhibition is open to all energy professionals, stakeholders, and clean energy advocates.

Underscoring Nigeria’s leadership role in the Clean Energy transition, the organisers noted: “As Africa’s second-largest LPG producer, Nigeria is at the forefront of integrating LPG into its energy framework. Through the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, targeting net-zero emissions by 2060, significant investments have been made in LPG infrastructure, enhancing production, reducing imports, and expanding access.

“Neighboring countries such as Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast are also leveraging LPG to meet Africa’s 2030 clean cooking goals and reduce biomass dependency, the organisers noted.

“Also running alongside the LPG Expo, the 2nd CNG Africa, Nigeria 2025, will emphasize Nigeria Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (Pi-CNG), aiming to grow the number of Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) to 1 million by 2026.

“This initiative showcases the economic, environmental, and energy independence benefits of compressed natural gas (CNG) adoption.

“A global leader in hosting premier events for the LPG industry, LPG Expo, seeks to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in the sector. With a proven track record of connecting thousands of industry professionals, LPG Expo continues to champion the transition to cleaner energy worldwide.”

