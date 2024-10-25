Global Economy: World Bank Group Unveils Female-Centric Plans

Share

The World Bank Group yesterday announced a set of actions and concrete goals aimed at boosting economic opportunities for more women.

It also rolled out a list of gender-based strategies that will boost the global economy through the empowerment of families and communities.

The new set of actions signifying the first steps toward implementing Gender Strategy 2030 will give preference to women-based womenowned businesses.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said: “When we increase women’s economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy but also strengthens families and communities.”

