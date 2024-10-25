New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global Economy: World…

Global Economy: World Bank Group Unveils Female-Centric Plans

The World Bank Group yesterday announced a set of actions and concrete goals aimed at boosting economic opportunities for more women.

It also rolled out a list of gender-based strategies that will boost the global economy through the empowerment of families and communities.

The new set of actions signifying the first steps toward implementing Gender Strategy 2030 will give preference to women-based womenowned businesses.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said: “When we increase women’s economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy but also strengthens families and communities.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Asia Shares Fall On US Election Anxiety, Tesla Provides Some Cheer
Read Next

C’wealth Leaders To Defy UK On Slavery Reparations
Share
Copy Link
×