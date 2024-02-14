Global economy poised for ‘soft landing’ in 2024–IMF

With growth exceeding expectations in 2023 and inflation expected to fall, the global economy has been surprisingly resilient and is poised for a “soft landing” in 2024 despite uncertainties and geopolitical conflicts, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, who stated this at the World Government Summit(WGS) in Dubai, however, said victory cannot be declared prematurely.

She said that among exporters, slow growth outside the hydrocarbon sector and declining oil demand would become an increasing headwind over the medium term. Net energy importers, meanwhile, are held back by historically high debt and borrowing needs, and limited access to external financing. Georgieva said that economically, the impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict had been devastating for Gaza, where activity dropped 80 per cent from October through December compared with a year earlier. “The Palestinian economy’s dire outlook is worsening as the conflict persists—only a durable peace and political solution will fundamentally change it. The IMF will continue to provide policy advice and technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Monetary Authority,” she said at the WGS. The impact of the conflict is mostly felt through rising freight costs and reduced Red Sea transit volumes—down by nearly 50 per cent this year in our PortWatch data, Georgieva said.

Further widening of the conflict would aggravate the economic harm and compound the challenges of economies that are still recovering from previous shocks, she noted. “But the Arab world can plant the seed of a better and more stable future in these challenging conditions. It can meet the reconstruction needs to come, strengthen resilience, and create the opportunities growing populations demand,” the IMF’s Managing Director said. The IMF expects the GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to reach 2.9 per cent this year, which is higher than last year, but still below its October projections. This is mainly due to short-term cuts in oil production, the Gaza-Israel conflict, and tight monetary policies.