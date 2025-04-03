Global Disability Summit 2025: OPDs Take Center Stage In Shaping Advocacy, Commitments

Share

The Global Disability Summit (GDS) is a significant global initiative aimed at advancing the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities, particularly in the Global South. Established in 2017, it serves as a platform to bridge the gap between disability inclusion and development cooperation, fostering continuous advocacy and collaboration among stakeholders worldwide.

The inaugural GDS in 2018, co-hosted by the UK’s Department for International Development (now FCDO), the Government of Kenya, and the International Disability Alliance (IDA), marked a turning point for disability inclusion, drawing over 1,200 delegates. The second summit in 2022, co-hosted by Norway and Ghana, reached a broader audience with over 7,000 virtual participants.

Building on these successes, the third Global Disability Summit (GDS 2025), co-hosted by Germany, Jordan, and IDA, is set for April 1-3, 2025, in Berlin, with both in-person and virtual participation.

According to the current National President of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Alhaji Abdulahi Usman Aliyu, GDS 2025 represents a crucial milestone for Nigeria’s disability community.

Unlike past summits, where Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) had limited input in drafting national commitments, this summit prioritises mean ingful engagement with OPDs, ensuring that commitments reflect the lived experiences and challenges of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for sustained momentum through inclusive consultations and active monitoring of implementation.

The Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN), Lagos State, under the leadership of Dr. Mrs. Bisi Bamishe, has played a pivotal role in representing persons with albinism and other marginalised groups in drafting Nigeria’s commitments for GDS 2025.

With funding from the Disability Rights Fund (DRF), the “Voices from the Field” project has been instrumental in shaping inclusive and impactful commitments.

This initiative, in collaboration with JONAPWD, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), and other marginalised groups, has ensured a comprehensive approach to disability advocacy.

The journey to GDS 2025 has been structured through a series of strategic engagements: it will involve a one-day inception meeting of AAN convened with its team and a consultant to outline goals and map out strategies for project implementation.

The two-day workshop will be conducted with persons with albinism and other marginalised groups to discuss the GDS summit, harmonise priorities, and define commitment goals.

Other aims of the GDS summit are to review existing policies and laws affecting persons with albinism and marginalised groups as well as identify gaps in government support; formulate evidence-based policy to address existing gaps and serve as commitments for GDS 2025; review and refine commitments to ensure alignment with the needs and priorities of persons with albinism and other marginalised groups; validate policy recommendations through direct feedback from stakeholders, among others.

The validated commitments were formally presented to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, in collaboration with JONAPWD and NCPWD, as Nigeria’s baseline contribution to GDS 2025.

The document was reviewed by OPD cluster heads before submission, ensuring inclusivity and alignment with the disability community’s priorities. The preparations for GDS 2025 mark a significant shift in Nigeria’s disability advocacy landscape, with OPDs taking center stage in shaping national commitments.

Through strategic collaboration, evidence-based advocacy, and inclusive consultations, Nigeria is set to present a strong, representative, and impactful agenda at GDS 2025.

The focus now shifts to sustained engagement, implementation, and monitoring to ensure that commitments translate into meaningful action for persons with disabilities nationwide.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

