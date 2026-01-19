Global Demand Drives Nigerian Urea Export To N83bn

As global urea market size is projected to be around $76.6 billion to $82 billion in 2026, with volume estimates around 199 million metric tonnes, five ships have left Nigerian port with 140,180 tonnes of bulk urea valued at N83 billion ($67.5 million) in one month.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that Binnur C Bluestar loaded 22,000 tonnes at Dangote terminal in Lekki Port; Antakya M, 30,000 tonnes; C Leopard, 28,180 tonnes; FN Ocean, 30,000 tonnes and Xin Hai Tong 62, 30,000 tonnes, targeting the markets in Brazil, India and the United States.

It was gathered that Dangote had declared plans to become the world’s largest urea exporter in 2026, leveraging increased production from its huge facility.

According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), urea exports surged in early 2025, to N856 billion in Q1, when compared with the ₦240.6 billion exported in the same period in 2024.

According to a research firm, EMR Claight in its new report, one of the key factors propelling the market for urea was the expansion of the agriculture sector and the increasing focus on enhancing agricultural output. In November 2025, the country exported 211, 777 tonnes of urea value at N145 billion ($96 million) in one month.

The export was 26 per cent of the 814,528 tonnes of urea ordered by some countries in September from various sources as price was put at $455 per metric tonne.

However, imports fell by 19 per cent in August to approximately 612,080 tonnes as NPA’s data revealed that Dangote ferried out 90, 000 tonnes of the urea with three ships at Lekki Port, saying that Eleoussa carried 30,000 tonnes Thebe, 30,000 tonnes and G Force, 30,000 tonnes as Dangote offered the cheapest price of $400 per tonne for Freight on Board (FOB) for mid-October loading, consistent with previous sales as competition thickened, while Indorama continues to focus on long-term contracts, leaving little room for spot activity.

According to the Global Trade Tracker (GTT)’s latest data, between January and August, Brazil imported nearly 3.8 million metric tonnes, a 59 per cent increase from the same period in 2024.

It noted that Nigeria was the main supplier in the eight-month period, accounting for 26 per cent of the total, adding that Oman was 16per cent; Qatar, Algeria and Russia were responsible for around 14 per cent, 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Recall that in 2025,NBS stated in its report that Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited surpassed Dangote Fertiliser Limited by 29.3 per cent in bulk urea exports valued at N748 billion ($483.43 million) in the first half of 2025. It was revealed that Indorama exported $282.55 million in value terms, while Dangote ferried out $199.87 million between January and June 2025.

However, Dangote took control of the local market with a vision to halt imports to the country in the period. According to Volza export trade data, Onne Port recorded 173 shipments, Tincan Port, 28 and Lagos Port, 16 as International Fertiliser Association (IFA) said in its report that Nigeria’s urea exports had increased significantly from 2022 to firstquarter 2025 due to higher international fertiliser prices and increased production capacities estimated at 6 million tonnes per annum.

Apart from Brazil, other key markets for Nigerian urea exports are Mexico, United States, Chile, Cameroon, Ghana and Ukraine. In the first quarter of the year, no fewer than 345,000 metric tonnes of urea worth left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The consignment, which was ferried out by 11 ships through Rivers and Lagos Port between January and March 2025, were produced by Dangote and Indorama. Also, statistics from NPA indicated that in March, 135,000 tonnes of urea were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March, Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

The shipping data added that Capt Eugene left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes. Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.